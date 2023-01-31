The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers have climbed back from an 0-4 start to district play to tie for fourth place after a commanding 75-48 home win over the Needville Blue Jays Friday night.
The Runnin’ Tigers had a field day against Needville, getting five players in double-digit scoring, moving them to 3-5 in district. Wharton is tied with Bellville for the final playoff seed with four games left to play.
“This may sound a bit cliché, but it’s not how we start that’s important. It’s more important how we finish,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Xavier Jackson said.
Wharton’s motto has been WIN – what’s important now.
“The town of Wharton loves basketball so we are going to show the love back by finishing off district play with enormous energy,” Jackson said.
Needville started the game hot on a 9-2 run, but once the Runnin’ Tigers caught their footing, there was no looking back.
Wharton sophomore Kevin Dogins made one shot against Needville, a deep three-pointer, which set them on the right track in the first quarter. Needville answered with a rushed three-attempt, riming out. Wharton senior Edward Sanders grabbed the rebound and brought the ball up the court. Needville set him heavy pressure, he split a double-team attempt, dribbled into the paint and passed the ball off to junior Angell Gaona for a floater off the glass pulling them within two points.
The Runnin’ Tigers finished off the quarter on an 8-3 run.
Needville pulled within two points, starting the second quarter with a floater. However, Wharton came right back down the court and added three points, from a tough layup and made a free throw, from sophomore post Jacoryan Dickerson.
Dickerson finished with Wharton leading by 15 points, his second double-digit scoring game in his varsity career. Dickerson also led the team with 15 rebounds.
Wharton’s ball movement against Needville was great, with Sanders and junior Jakorian Baldridge making a lot of passes.
Leading by five, Dickerson came up with a big two-handed block, stopping a would-be Needville layup. Back down the court, following Dickerson as a blocker, Baldridge pulled up in the paint for a short jumper. Wharton added a three from Gaona a couple of possessions later putting them ahead 10 points.
Needville followed with a good look but missed a wide-open layup. The Runnin’ Tigers sprinted back up the court. Sanders dribbled around defenders and passed the ball to Dickerson for an easy layup. Dickerson was fouled again on the layup and added another point on a free throw. The final blow, landed seemingly early, coming from Sanders, making a shot between two defenders while falling to the floor, giving Wharton a 30-13 lead, putting in control of the game late in the second quarter.
Baldridge finished the game with 14 points, Sanders and Gaona had 13 points and senior Kameron Mitchell chipped in 10 points.
The Runnin’ Tigers have a bye this Friday and will play the district-leading El Campo Ricebirds on the road Tuesday.
The Wharton Lady Tigers snapped a five-game district losing streak, beating the Needville Lady Jays 50-34 at home Friday night.
With the win, the Lady Tigers remain one win behind El Campo for the fourth seed in the playoffs.
