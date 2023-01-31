The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers have climbed back from an 0-4 start to district play to tie for fourth place after a commanding 75-48 home win over the Needville Blue Jays Friday night.

The Runnin’ Tigers had a field day against Needville, getting five players in double-digit scoring, moving them to 3-5 in district. Wharton is tied with Bellville for the final playoff seed with four games left to play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.