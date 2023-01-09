Texans fire Lovie Smith

After the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 to win their third game of the season, but lose out on the overall first pick in the 2023 draft, they returned to Houston where owner Cal McNair told head coach Lovie Smith is services would no longer be needed.
“Nick Caserio and I spoke with Lovie Smith tonight and informed him that we will be moving in a different direction as an organization,” McNair said in a statement. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons. We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward. While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”
Smith was defensive coordinator for the Texans for the 2021-2022 season under head coach David Culley. When Culley was let go after last season, Smith was hired take over as head coach. The Texans record this season was 3-13-1. Up until the last 50 seconds of the game the Texans were in line to have the overall first pick in the draft to be held in April. But the Texans rallied to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion to win the game. They finished just ahead of the Chicago Bears who had a record of 3-14.
“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader,” Caserio said. “I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”
After the game but prior to meeting with McNair and Caserio, Smith was asked if he would be back next season, Smith said, “I meet with Cal (McNair) every Monday. I met with him this past Monday. We talk about what happened in the last game. We understand the totality of the season on what's going on. Do I expect to be back? Yeah, I expect to be back. Absolutely.”
The Texans will immediately begin their search for their third head coach in three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.