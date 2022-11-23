District 24AAA All District Results 2022:
Co-MVP
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 1:19 am
District 24AAA All District Results 2022:
Co-MVP
Haiven Alvarado-Harris- SR Brazos
Kellen Dorotik- SR East Bernard
Co-Setter MVP
Abby Hudgins-JR East Bernard
Emma Jones- JR Boling
Co-Offensive MVP
Jesse Garner- SR Danbury
Madison Malone- SR Boling
Defensive MVP
Charlsie Atteberry-JR East Bernard
Newcomer of the Year
Jade Romero- SO East Bernard
First Team:
Lexie Warncke-SR East Bernard
Bailey Leopold-SR East Bernard
Sarah Devine-SR East Bernard
Haley Herbert-JR Hempstead
Sadie Meeks-SR Danbury
Jemma Zahradnik-SR Brazos
Raelynn Krueger-SR Brazos
Reagan Cullen-JR Brazos
Maddy Jay Simpson-JR Boling
Savannah Savage-JR Boling
Olivia Rodriguez-JR Hitchcock
Second Team:
Jenna Krpec-JR East Bernard
Laney Andersen-JR East Bernard
Mariana Venegas-SR Hempstead
Akyrah King-JR Hempstead
Abigail Armacost-SR Hitchcock
Payton Calk-SR Boling
Ellie Voulgaris-JR Boling
Ashlynn Winzenried-JR Van Vleck
Zariah Zeno-SR Harmony
Sophia Vykukal-SO Brazos
Aubani Cormier-SR Brazos
Francessa Vrazel-JR Danbury
Brynlee Auer-JR Danbury
