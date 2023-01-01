After three weeks of solid performances against three playoff contenders, the Texans reverted to their old ways and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-3 last Sunday in NRG Stadium.
The Texans record is now 2-13-1.
“We’ve won two games. I’m leading the team. So, it’s pretty simple on how I’ve done this year. Haven’t done as good enough of a job to win games,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said. “The last four weeks we played against a team that’s in first place in their division. And this team we played today has been playing very good football. They’re a good team. They have a chance to represent our division next week. But for us, our play, this was not good enough in any phase. And all that, of course, starts with me as the head football coach. We have to do a better job. We have one more chance to get this bad taste out of our mouths.”
The Texans received the opening kickoff and went six and out giving the Jaguars the ball on the Houston 45 yard line. The Jaguars took eight plays to score with JaMycal Hasty running it in from the 5 yard line.
The two teams combined for five punts before the Jaguars Travis Etienne Jr. broke away on a 62-yard run to give Jacksonville a 14-0 lead. Two plays later, Texans quarterback Davis Mills was sacked and fumbled with Tevaughn Campbell scooping it up and running 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Jaguars a 21-0 halftime lead.
Jacksonville opened the third quarter with the ball and marched 75 yards in 11 plays with Snoop Connor finishing it with a 2-yard touchdown run. The teams traded field goals to make the final score 31-3.
For the game, Davis Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards.
“(We) played against a really good team. I thought they outcompeted us throughout the game. Just struggled to find ways to execute our job. So, it made it tough to move the football. Props to them. They’re a good team,” Mills said.
For the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 22 passes for 152 yards with one interception.
“It was a big win for us. I thought we handled our business today,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “That was the plan to come in here, start fast, and control the game, and I thought we did that offensively. A lot of stuff to clean up. Didn’t play our cleanest ball today, but the defense played great, and special teams was awesome, so kind of made up for it. We had some huge plays on offense, so good enough to win. Obviously, it’s not our cleanest game we’ve had, but at this point of the year it’s just about winning.
“Obviously, we’re happy with that. To be able to win that way, it shows the growth of this team when you don’t necessarily play your best, especially offensively, you can still dominate a game like that. It’s cool to see our team continue to come together, and we all know what is at hand this week, so we’re excited for the challenge and ready to get back to work for that,” he said.
Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball nine times for 108 yards and one touchdown. Marvin Jones Jr. caught six passes for 61 yards.
Next week, the Texans finish their season with the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.
“What I’m focusing on as much as anything is we have one more opportunity to get a win, and then after that you can look at our body of work and what we’ve done with what we’ve been working with,” Smith said.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 8:24 JAX JaMycal Hasty 5-yard touchdown run. Riley Patterson extra point kick.
JAX 7, HOU 0
Q2: 12:21 JAX Travis Etienne 62-yard touchdown run. Patterson extra point kick.
JAX 14, HOU 0
11:35 JAX Tevaughn Campbell 12-yard fumble recovery run for touchdown. Patterson extra point kick.
JAX 21, HOU 0
Q3: 9:28 Snoop Connor 3-yard touchdown run. Patterson extra point kick.
JAX 28, HOU 0
5:49 Ka’imi Fairbairn 56-yard field goal.
JAX 28, HOU 3
Q4: 6:06 Patterson 53-yard field goal.
JAX 31, HOU 3
