Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.