The Wharton Lady Tigers (8-10, 1-1) grabbed their first district win beating the Sealy Lady Tigers 7-5 at home Tuesday night.
Wharton’s bats were hot all night, outhitting Sealy 11 to 2.
Four Lady Tigers had multiple hits with junior Macayla Jackson leading the team with three hits, coming a triple shy of a cycle. Wharton sophomores Hailey Rodriguez and Zoey Johnson and junior Diamond Sedillo had two hits.
Three errors helped Sealy grab the first lead of the game, going up two runs in the top of the third.
Wharton answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Wharton sophomore Sinayah Martinez with two outs hit a double. Sedillo followed with a hard shot to the shortstop who committed an error allowing Martinez to score making the game 2-1.
Wharton junior pitcher Sienna Owens quickly induced three ground outs.
The Lady Tigers opened up the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control. With one out and no one on, back-to-back doubles from Johnson and Jackson tied the game.
Lady Tiger freshman Genesis Velasquez followed with a walk. Owens helped herself out with a single to put Wharton ahead 3-2. Wharton grabbed two more runs before the inning ended, sending 10 total batters to the plate in the fourth.
Owens gave Wharton seven innings, spreading out seven hits and two earned runs. She allowed three walks and struck out one Sealy batter.
Wharton plays Brookshire Royal Tuesday night on the road. They will be back home for Bellville on Saturday.
