The Wharton Tigers will try to qualify for the state seven-on-seven tournament today in West Columbia Division II SQT at 8 a.m.
The Tigers are looking for their first state appearance since 2018.
Wharton will play in pool B, competing against Columbus and Bay City, the bracket also includes district opponent Sweeny.
The winner and the runner-up will play the winner and the runner-up from pool A which includes Columbia, Hamshire-Fannett, Hitchcock and Needville.
The two winners in the championship games will advance to state.
Wharton last season averaged a little more than 73 yards a game passing. Incoming junior Jakorian Allen threw for 289 yards and a touchdown. Incoming senior Jarrad Newsome caught 25 passes for 473 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers last season did not play in seven-on-seven qualifying tournaments.
