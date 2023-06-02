The Boling Bulldogs have been hard at work this past week with the opening of the summer offseason program on Tuesday.

Bulldog high school and incoming middle school athletes over the next two months will be sweating in the sun, not only to get used to the heat that comes with the two-a-days during football season but to build strength, and speed and agility through different drills to be ready for the different sports this upcoming school year.

