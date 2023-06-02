The Boling Bulldogs have been hard at work this past week with the opening of the summer offseason program on Tuesday.
Bulldog high school and incoming middle school athletes over the next two months will be sweating in the sun, not only to get used to the heat that comes with the two-a-days during football season but to build strength, and speed and agility through different drills to be ready for the different sports this upcoming school year.
Throughout the first week, nearly 200 Boling girls and boys a day have taken advantage of the workouts.
“Our kids don’t mind working,” Boling athletic director Kevin Urbanek said. “If you’re not on vacation and you’re in town, there is no reason you’re not here for two hours a day.”
Boling workouts will last until July 27. They will have a dead period from July 3 through July 6.
The self-imposed dead period will give athletes a week off after five straight weeks of strength and conditioning.
For most of the summer, Boling will have two workouts a morning and one in the evening, so they’re able to catch everyone. Boling works out Monday through Thursday with the morning session from 9 to 11 a.m. and the evening session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs workouts will have the same dates, but the times are slightly different. Morning workouts will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and in the evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m., this allows the boys and girls to all get work in the weight room without being overcrowded.
During the final week of the summer offseason program, Boling will only have a morning session.
Boling over the years has built a strong culture of hard work that has allowed them to be successful during the year. Every major team sport advanced to the postseason this past year.
“Our kids come and work out. It’s got to where our kids just understand, you’ve got to be there during the summer,” Urbanek said. “It’s not like you we’re having to push them or call them or ask them where they’re at, they just show up. They know it takes showing up in the summer to be successful in the Fall and the Spring, year-round. They understand it’s a year-round process not just a couple months a year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.