The Houston Roughnecks claimed the XFL South Division championship by beating the Vegas Vipers 28-21 Saturday at TDECU Stadium.
The Roughnecks defense scored two touchdowns to keep the game close until the offense showed some life. But it took the defense to defend a pass in the end zone as time ran out, before the Roughnecks could celebrate being division champs.
“I am excited for our team, XFL Southern Division champs, and we play a home game in the playoffs. We have achieved two of our four goals, make the playoffs, and win the division to host a playoff game. The other two goals are to win the playoff game and win the championship game. We are halfway there. I am proud of our team,” Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips said.
The Vipers took a 12-0 lead as they capitalized on two Roughnecks’ turnovers in the first half. After a Brandon Silvers interception, Jalan McClendon threw a 4-yard pass to Sean Price for the Vipers’ first touchdown. In the second quarter, Cedric Byrd lost a fumble that the Vipers turned into a 2-yard touchdown pass from McClendon to Cinque Sweeting to up the Vipers’ lead to 12-0.
With 3:49 to go in the first half, the Roughnecks sacked McClendon causing a fumble that Deandre Johnson picked up and ran 39 yards for a touchdown to make the halftime score 12-6 in favor of the Vipers.
In the third quarter, after Vipers’ receiver Martavis Bryant caught a pass, Ajene Harris stripped him of the ball and ran 12 yards for a tying touchdown. The Roughnecks completed a 1-point conversion as Silvers found Tavonne Salter in the end zone to give the Roughnecks their first lead of the game, 13-12.
“Our defense scored two touchdowns today. They just keep making plays,” Phillips said.
After that, the offense began moving the ball and Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:16 to go in the third quarter to give the Roughnecks a 19-12 lead.
The Vipers responded with a 53-yard field goal by Sam Sloman. After an exchange of punts, the Roughnecks had good field position at the 50 yard line and they took only two plays to score. Borghi ran for 36 yards to the Vipers 14 yard line and then Brycene Alleyne ran the remaining 14 yards for a touchdown and a 25-15 lead.
The Vipers John Lovett ran 25 yards for a touchdown to bring the Vipers to within 25-21, but Houston’s Austin Jones kicked a 28-yard field goal to extend the Roughnecks’ lead to 28-21 with 1:49 to go in the game.
Needing a touchdown and a 1-point conversion to tie, or a 2-point conversion to win, the Vipers quickly drove to the Houston 18 yard line and with four seconds on the clock, McClendon’s pass to Mathew Sexton in the end zone was tipped away giving the win, and the division title, to the Roughnecks.
“We came through at the end, under pressure. That is significant to me that the team plays well under pressure and wins. Those are good teams, and we have a good team,” Phillips said.
Brandon Silvers completed 16 of 27 passes for 105 yards and had two interceptions. Max Borghi rushed 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Brycen Alleyne had 12 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.
For the Vipers, Jalan McClendon completed 27 of 37 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. John Lovett had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 63 yards.
“I have told our guys from day one that we are the most talented team in the XFL. That doesn’t mean anything, you have to go out there and play. We have played well at times. You look at all of our games, and in the first half we are playing fast. But in the second half, we just don’t play with the same focus, enthusiasm, and passion,” Vipers head coach Rod Woodson said.
The Roughnecks next game is Sunday at Arlington.
XFL South Division
Houston 6-3
Arlington 4-4
San Antonio 3-6
Orlando 1-8
XFL North Division
DC 7-1
St. Louis 6-2
Seattle 5-3
Vegas 2-7
The top two teams in each division make the playoffs.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 0:40 Vegas Sen Price 4-yard touchdown pass from Jalan McClendon. 2-point conversion failed.
Vegas 6, HOU 0
Q2: 9:05 Vegas Cinque Sweeting 2-yard touchdown pass from McClendon. 2-point conversion failed.
Vegas 12, HOU 0
3:49 HOU Tavante Beckett 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown. 2-point conversion failed.
Vegas 12, HOU 6
Q3: 8:55 HOU Ajene Harris 13-yard fumble return for a touchdown. 1-point conversion: Tavonn Salter pass from Brandon Silvers.
HOU 13, Vegas 12
1:16 HOU Max Borghi 2-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion failed.
HOU 19, Vegas 12
Q4: 13:33 Vegas Sam Sloman 53-yard field goal.
HOU 19, Vegas 15
8:52 HOU Brycen Alleyne 14-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion failed.
HOU 25, Vegas 15
6:29 Vegas John Lovett 25-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion failed.
HOU 25, Vegas 21
1:49 HOU Austin Jones 28-yard field goal.
HOU 28, Vegas 21
