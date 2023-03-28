Tigers fall to Ricebirds in extras

Wharton sophomore Landon Barker slides across the plate scoring one of the team’s four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, helping them pull ahead of El Campo 4-2 at home Saturday afternoon. 

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The El Campo Ricebirds withstood everything the Wharton Tigers threw at them, outlasting them in extra innings, picking up a wild 11-5 win on the road Saturday afternoon.

El Campo’s Brock Rod came up with the biggest hit of the game, trailing 4-2 with two outs and two on in the top of the seventh inning, hitting a triple, tying the game and breathing new life into the Ricebirds.

