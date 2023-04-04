Lady Tigers return to playoff contention

Wharton Lady Tiger pitcher Sienna Owens delivers a pitch during a game recently against Sealy.

 Joe Southern

On the outside of the playoff picture, the Wharton Lady Tigers are now in control of their destiny after back-to-back wins over Sealy and Bellville this past week.

The Lady Tigers’ 3-2 win in extra innings over Bellville Friday night on the road put them one game ahead of Sealy for the final playoff spot with four games left to play.

