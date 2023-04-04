Lady Tigers return to playoff contention

On the outside of the playoff picture, the Wharton Lady Tigers are now in control of their destiny after back-to-back wins over Sealy and Bellville this past week.
The Lady Tigers’ 3-2 win in extra innings over Bellville Friday night on the road put them one game ahead of Sealy for the final playoff spot with four games left to play.
“The Sealy game (last Tuesday) was the first game in over a month that we have had all of our players back from injuries,” Lady Tiger coach Kelli Treybig said. “I feel that has made a huge difference in our defensive play. We’ve started to cut down on some of the mistakes on the infield.”
In the first game between the two schools, Wharton only managed two hits in a 9-0 shutout. The Lady Tigers picked up two more hits this time around, with better defensive play and a solid pitching performance senior Sienna Owens.
“In the win over Bellville we only had two mistakes in eight innings which was a huge accomplishment for us as well as a confidence booster. We are trying to build on that and push our way back up in the district standings,” Treybig said.
Lady Tiger junior Sinahyah Martinez scored the first run and the last run against Bellville.
Wharton had the lead heading into the sixth inning, but a single run from Bellville tied the game.
Tied in the eighth inning, Martinez led off with a home run to center field to grab the lead. The Lady Tigers were 60 feet from adding another score. With runners on third and second with two outs, Bellville got a final strikeout to wiggle out of the jam.
Bellville’s rally started in the bottom of the eighth with a lead-off single. Wharton junior catcher Pricilla Olmedo threw out the runner at second base, followed with a ground out, moved the Lady Tigers an out away from ending the game. Bellville again started a rally with a single and a double, putting two runners in scoring position. Needing a single to potentially pull off the comeback, Wharton pitcher Sienna Owens induced a ground out to end the game.
Wharton had a tough time against Bellville, getting no-hit in five innings in a 13-0 road loss.
After a scoreless first inning, Bellville’s offense caught fire plating nine runs in the second. Bellville added another run in the third and three more in the fourth to close out the night.
Despite one win in district play, the Tigers are two wins behind El Campo for the final playoff spot with five games left to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.