The Boling Bulldogs basketball team fought for their playoff lives Friday night in East Bernard.
The Bulldogs played the Brazos Cougars in a play-in game for the right to make the playoffs as the District 24 fourth seed after the press deadline.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition.
With a young team, the Bulldogs went 8-6 in district play this season moving them into the tie with Brazos for the final playoff spot.
“Any extra day that we get to keep playing after the regular season is awesome. What makes it bittersweet is I have (one) senior in Jaxson Urbanek who has been at it since he was a freshman. He’s stuck with the process and battled through the trials to help build what has happened,” Boling coach Caleb Berry said. “Ultimately, I think that’s what the goal is more so than the actual results themselves. The process we took, no matter the result, is what makes me proud of what has happened thus far.”
Earlier this year, Boling beat Brazos in Bulldog Gym. In their win, the defense played tough allowing only two points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs also were connecting from long range making six threes in the game.
Boling last year finished tied for the final playoff spot last season but missed out on the postseason due to tie-breakers.
