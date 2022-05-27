The Boling Bulldogs aren’t known for a prolific 1,000-yard passing offense, but that doesn’t stop them from playing seven-on-seven for a few weeks in May.
Boling in their seven-on-seven league competes against Van Vleck, Brazos and East Bernard.
While the run-heavy Bulldogs likely won’t pass the ball for more than a 1,000-yards this upcoming season, they are trying to improve their passing defense in seven-on-seven.
“We mainly (play) for our defense,” Boling incoming senior quarterback and defensive back Jaxson Urbanek said. “We got a new defense this year and unify so we (do) better than we (did) last year.”
The Bulldogs in their final game against Brazos on Monday came away with five interceptions. Bulldog incoming senior Trenton Jones patrolling the middle of the defense had two picks.
“The defense was (against Brazos) when the ball is in the air we’ve got to go and get it,” Urbanek said.
Urbanek as the team’s signal-caller doesn’t get the chance to run routes and catch the ball when the pads get added, but during seven-on-seven he’s been alternating series pulling some wide receiver duties.
The quarterback rotation Monday was incoming sophomore Kaden Lunford, incoming junior A.J. Gaona and Urbanek.
Urbanek not only has been calling all the plays when he’s under center but even for the junior varsity quarterbacks. When he’s not running routes, he watches the plays develop from their perspective.
“When I’m back there calling it for the other quarterbacks I just watch all the routes and see who gets open that I don’t see when I’m at quarterback,” Urbanek said.
Urbanek against Brazos had some good throws to incoming junior tight end Derrick Hippler and Lunford, when he was playing wide receiver.
Boling plays seven-on-seven one more week, playing in East Bernard on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs don’t play in any state qualifying tournaments this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.