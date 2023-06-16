County Battle

A Wharton player looks to put the tag on a Boling base runner last year during their 10U all-star match up.

 J-S File Photo

It’s Little League All-Star season and between East Bernard, Wharton and Boling nine teams will be looking to win the District 18 Title and advance to the next round.

Of the nine teams, three are softball teams this season.

