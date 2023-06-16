It’s Little League All-Star season and between East Bernard, Wharton and Boling nine teams will be looking to win the District 18 Title and advance to the next round.
It’s Little League All-Star season and between East Bernard, Wharton and Boling nine teams will be looking to win the District 18 Title and advance to the next round.
Of the nine teams, three are softball teams this season.
Boling and East Bernard have four teams each and Wharton will have one squad representing them in the 2023 double-tournament.
One East Bernard and Wharton team will get to play on their home fields throughout district play.
In Wharton County, one team made it to state last season, with El Campo’s 12U All-Star making it to the Texas East Championship game, but losing to Pearland. Pearland went on to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
East Bernard and Boling’s 10U softball All-Stars will be playing in El Campo this weekend. Playing in the 10U bracket are Palacios, Tidehaven, Brazos, and El Campo, the district championship will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, if needed.
Boling also fielded a 12U softball team and they will also be playing in El Campo this weekend. They will compete against Brazos, Tidehaven, Palacios and El Campo, the district championship will held on Tuesday and Wednesday, if needed.
The 10U baseball all-stars are split into two sites, in El Campo and Wharton, with 11 teams in the district. Competing in 10U are Bay City, Tidehaven, West Columbia, El Campo, Palacios, Sweeny, Danbury and Brazos.
Boling, Wharton and East Bernard are playing in Wharton this weekend. The winner of the El Campo games and the games in Wharton will meet in Wharton on June 26 for a best-of-three series.
A season ago, only two teams made up the 11U baseball bracket, East Bernard is throwing their names into the mix this season and will meet the winner of El Campo and Sweeny today at 7 p.m. in East Bernard. The district championship will be held on Monday and Tuesday, if needed.
Majors baseball will also have 11 teams and is split into two sites, Palacios and Sweeny. Competing in majors are Brazos, West Columbia, Sweeny, Danbury, Tidehaven, Bay City, Van Vleck and Palacios. Boling and East Bernard are playing in the Sweeny this weekend.
The winner of the Palacios and Sweeny sites will meet in Sweeny for a best-of-three series starting June 26.
No teams in the county fielded a junior baseball team.
