After a flurry of games over the weekend, a number of area teams are still alive in the first week of the Little League All-Star season.
One softball team and three baseball teams are hunting for a district championship.
In 10U softball Boling’s softball team has played strong, opening with a 4-3 win over Brazos in El Campo. The Boling all-stars in their second game shut out El Campo 12-0. Against Palacios on Monday night, Boling played a tough game but lost 3-2. They are still alive in the double-elimination tournament and played Tidehaven Tuesday night, after the press deadline. The winner moved on to play Palacios for the district championship on Wednesday, with a second game played Thursday if needed.
East Bernard went 1-2 in the tournament, with their lone win 10-4 over Brazos.
Boling’s 12U softball team went 0-2 in El Campo this past weekend ending their season. Boling scored eight runs in their two games.
Despite Boling’s 10U baseball team losing their first game, they are still alive, trying to fight their way out of the losers’ bracket. Boling opened their all-star play with a 7-6 loss to Sweeny. With their backs against the wall, they beat Brazos and East Bernard and will now face Wharton for the right to play for area champion.
Wharton opened with a big 14-10 win over Danbury. To advance to the area championship, Wharton played Sweeny but fell 17-2 on Monday night.
The winner of the game between Wharton and Boling on Tuesday night, after the press deadline, will play Sweeny. Boling or Wharton will have to beat Sweeny twice, with the first game on Wednesday and Thursday, if needed.
Boling ended East Bernard’s season in 10U baseball, but in 12U baseball, it was the reverse. East Bernard dropped their opener, getting shut out against West Columbia, but they managed to escape the losers’ bracket and will be playing for the area championship. In the losers’ bracket, they beat Brazos, Boling and West Columbia in a re-match. East Bernard played Sweeny Tuesday night for the area championship, after the press deadline and they’ll have to beat them twice.
If East Bernard wins, they’ll play again on Wednesday. Boling opened with a win over Brazos, but dropped their next game to Sweeny. In the losers’ bracket, East Bernard defeated them in a tight game.
East Bernard’s 11U team went 0-2 with losses to El Campo and Sweeny. El Campo won the district championship, sweeping their games in East Bernard.
