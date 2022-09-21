The El Campo Ricebirds’ victory over the Wharton Tigers last Friday night wasn’t just the start of a winning streak, it was also the 150th win for head football coach Chad Worrell.
In 17 years as a head coach, Worrell has a record of 150-47. With El Campo, Worrell is 13-4, two games into his second season with the Ricebirds.
“It’s a milestone for any coach. I remember the 50th. I remember 100th. I remember the first, and now I’ll remember the 150th,” Worrell said. “It’s just really a testament to the kids I’ve been able to coach through my career, the coaches and the administration we’ve had around. It takes everyone to accomplish (this).”
Worrell started his career in 2000 at Tom Bean and has been a head coach for 17 seasons. He’s had at least 11 wins in 10 seasons, including the last eight years.
“I never really thought about total wins (when I started coaching), I really didn’t,” Worrell said. “I guess it sneaks up with you with old age. All the sudden, you’re at 150 and shoot it doesn’t seem like you’ve been doing it that long. I guess (I’m) getting old.”
Worrell has been able to enjoy most of the 150 wins alongside his son Cody, the Ricebirds offensive coordinator.
“It’s been pretty special to have him with me for now, like 114 wins with him on staff,” Worrell said.
With 150 wins, Worrell trails former El Campo coaches, Buzzy Keith with 166 wins and Bob Gillis at 173 wins on the football coaching wins leaderboard. Phil Danaher, the long-time Calallen coach, is the all-time Texas High School football win leader with 490 wins, according to Texashighschoolfootballhistory.com.
