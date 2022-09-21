The El Campo Ricebirds’ victory over the Wharton Tigers last Friday night wasn’t just the start of a winning streak, it was also the 150th win for head football coach Chad Worrell.

In 17 years as a head coach, Worrell has a record of 150-47. With El Campo, Worrell is 13-4, two games into his second season with the Ricebirds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.