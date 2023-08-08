Only one swimmer in Texas is faster than seven-year-old Wharton Tiger Shark Easton Williams. The Newgulf Elementary School student placed second in the boys 25-yard 8 & under butterfly at the Summer Games of Texas held in Brownsville in late July.
Williams was only one of five other Wharton Tiger Shark standouts to make it to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation state meet this season.
The seven-year-old came into the finals race seeded seventh, but Williams dug deep and raced his way into second place out of 16 other swimmers.
Williams finished with a time of 20.16, dropping his time by nearly four and a half seconds, according to a team official.
“I’m beyond proud of Easton’s race at state. He is a first-year swimmer this year and only seven years old. He was surrounded by eight-year-old swimmers in his event and was seated in seventh place on the entry sheet. It was astounding to watch him fly across that pool and earn a silver second-place medal in the 25 butterfly at the state swim meet,” Tiger Shark coach Valerie Grigar said.
With his second-place finish, he’s earned a spot at the national meet in San Diego, Calif in July 2024.
Along with Williams, Henley Matula had fast times in the girls 9-10-year-old 25-yard butterfly. Matula ended up 10th in the state, but she had the second-fastest time for a nine-year-old.
Matula will join Williams at nationals after qualifying in a relay race with Landry Watts, Sawyer Watts and Blair Kirby last year.
The Tiger Sharks also had a team competing in the 11-12-year-old 200-yard freestyle relay. The team consisted of first-year swimmers Jayden Garza, Korbin Salas, Greyson Gutierrez and Zyrus Zarate.
“Overall, I am extremely proud of the team’s performance this season. Before I got to this team, there were barely any swimmers on it. In two years, we have tripled the team size and significantly increased the number of ribbon earners, medalists, and state qualifiers,” Grigar said. “There were also quite a few first-year swimmers that improved immensely, and that makes me excited for what next season has to offer.”
Grigar is a former East Bernard Brahmarette swimmer, the only in school history. She currently swims in college for Henderson State University.
