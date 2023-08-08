Top Swimmer

Wharton Tiger Shark first year swimmer Easton Williams shows off his medal won at the recent state swim meet.

 Contributed Photo by Tiger Sharks

Only one swimmer in Texas is faster than seven-year-old Wharton Tiger Shark Easton Williams. The Newgulf Elementary School student placed second in the boys 25-yard 8 & under butterfly at the Summer Games of Texas held in Brownsville in late July.

Williams was only one of five other Wharton Tiger Shark standouts to make it to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation state meet this season.

