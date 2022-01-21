The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers first district win of the season came against the Brookshire Royal Flacons on the road Tuesday night.
The Runnin’ Tigers shared the district championship with Royal last season, but Tuesday night it was Wharton who came out with the 70-61 win.
Wharton sophomore point guard Jakorian Baldridge scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to help them stay out in front.
Royal had a two-point lead going into half-time.
Wharton’s offense came out of the locker room and scored 19 points, getting 12 from Baldridge and junior Raymond Hudson III as they pulled out in front of Royal.
The Runnin’ Tiger offense remained hot in the fourth, while Royal rallied, they couldn’t slow Wharton.
Runnin’ Tiger junior Edward Sanders added in 16 points, the second most for Wharton Tuesday night.
Wharton boys and girls will play Sealy on the road next Tuesday.
Lady Tigers
The Wharton Lady Tigers lost to the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons 77-25 on the road Tuesday night.
With the loss, the Lady Tigers are 0-3 in district play.
