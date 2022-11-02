Wharton Tiger senior Kameron Mitchell had a top-100 finish at the regional meet last week at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
High winds were tough to battle in Corpus Christi keeping times low. Mitchell in his first time at state placed 79th out of 182 Region 4 runners in the three-mile race. The senior had a time of 19:14.13, fewer than 10 seconds from a top 70 finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.