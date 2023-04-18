The Wharton Tigers track team put themselves back on the map, coming four points shy of winning the District 25 track meet in Navasota last Thursday.

In the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, the Tigers took care of their business coming away with first place. While Sealy came in third, nearly 10 seconds behind the Tigers, it was enough to seal the district championship.

