The Wharton Tigers track team put themselves back on the map, coming four points shy of winning the District 25 track meet in Navasota last Thursday.
In the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, the Tigers took care of their business coming away with first place. While Sealy came in third, nearly 10 seconds behind the Tigers, it was enough to seal the district championship.
The Tigers scored 113 points to finish in third place. Three points separated the top three schools, with Sealy winning the district with 116 points. El Campo came in fifth with 70 points.
Wharton won all three relays and sophomore Jacorric Allen won the 400-meter dash and senior Kameron Mitchell took home gold in the 800-meter run.
The Lady Tigers scored 24 points and came in seventh place, qualifying two events for regionals.
The area meet will be in West Columbia on Thursday. The Region VI meet will be at Javelina Stadium at Texas A&M University - Kingsville, April 28-29.
District Champion - Royal - 47.07
District Champion - Needville - 2:17.75
9) Wharton - Bailey Lopez - 2:43.02
10) El Campo - Sierra Hernandez - 2:58.54
District Champion - Needville - 15.78
3) El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 16.59
5) El Campo - Riannah Miles - 17.25
District Champion - Royal - 12.27
4) El Campo - Keona Wells - 12.61
District Champion - Royal - 1:41.44
District Champion - Sealy - 58.73
3) Wharton - J’honesty Smith - 1:02.73
District Champion - Needville - 46.43
2) El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 48.99
7) El Campo - Riannah Miles - 52.48
8) Wharton - Bailey Lopez - 1:02.19
District Champion - Royal - 24.85
2) El Campo - Madison Holmes - 25.54
7) El Campo - Tayanna Boston - 27.70
District Champion - Needville - 5:28.04
7) El Campo - Sierra Hernandez - 6:09.51
14) El Campo - Jasaleigh Cantu -8:00.16
District Champions - Sealy - 3:59.88
District Champion - Sealy 105’1”
10) Wharton - Khelbi Mayberry - 46’6”
District Champion - Royal - 5’3”
2) El Campo Adeline Hundl - 5’2”
District Champion - Sealy - 18’
2) El Campo - Madison Holmes - 17’7.5”
5) El Campo - Kylee Meade - 15’9.75”
District Champion - Navasota - 36’1”
3) El Campo - Kendra Miller - 32’11.5”
13) Wharton - Khelbi Mayberry - 25’2”
District Champion - Wharton - 43.19
District Champion - Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 1:59.24
4) Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 2:07.34
7) El Campo - Jake Samaripa - 2:10.90
District Champion - Quincy Thornton - 11.21
3) Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 11.44
5) Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 11.57
7) El Campo - Chase Macek - 11.93
District Champions - Wharton - 1:29.38
District Champion - Jacorric Allen - 48.33
District Champion - Bellville - 39.34
2) Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 39.37
6) El Campo - Ja’Mareon Lee - 41.34
District Champion - Royal - 22.75
4) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 23.18
6) Wharton - Ja’Keon Jackson - 23.61
District Champion - Wharton - 3:19.19
District Champion - Sealy - 125’5”
4) El Campo - Stephen Norman - 109’8”
5) El Campo - Camdyn Phillips - 102’7”
District Champion - Royal - 6’2”
6) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 5’2”
8) Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 5’4”
District Champion - Oliver Miles - 22’8.5”
4) Wharton - Jacorric Allen - 20’0.75”
5) Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 18’10.5”
7) El Campo - Chase Macek - 18’7.75”
8) El Campo - Christian Miles - 18’5”
10) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 16’5.5”
District Champion - Navasota - 46’7”
3) El Campo - Taylor Manrriquez - 43’4.5”
7) El Campo - Camdyn Phillips - 41’3”
8) El Campo - Stephen Norman - 32’6”
District Champion - Oliver Miles - 46’5”
9) El Campo - Chase Macek - 38’8”
10) El Campo - Christian Miles - 38’3”
12) Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 36’4.5”
