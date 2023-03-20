Seattle upsets Roughnecks 21-14

Houston Roughnecks punt returner William Likely (4) is tackled by San Antonio Brahmas defenders during a game earlier this year at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks suffered their first loss in franchise history Thursday when the lost 21-14 on the road to the Seattle Sea Dragons.

 Joe Southern

The Seattle Sea Dragons (3-2) held off a furious Houston (4-1) comeback to give the Roughnecks their first loss on Thursday night in Seattle.

Down 21-6 with 29 seconds to go in the game, Justin Smith caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers. After a successful 2-point conversion, the score was 21-14.

