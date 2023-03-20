Seattle upsets Roughnecks 21-14

The Seattle Sea Dragons (3-2) held off a furious Houston (4-1) comeback to give the Roughnecks their first loss on Thursday night in Seattle.
Down 21-6 with 29 seconds to go in the game, Justin Smith caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers. After a successful 2-point conversion, the score was 21-14.
Taking advantage of a unique XFL rule, instead of kicking off, the Roughnecks chose to take possession of the ball on their own 25-yard line facing a fourth down and 15 yards to go. The Roughnecks made a first down as Silvers passed to Deontay Burnett for 17 yards. On the next play Seattle was called for pass interference giving Houston the ball on the Seattle 27 yard line with 5 seconds to go in the game. With one final play to tie or win the game, Silvers was forced out of the pocket and as he started to throw the ball, Seattle lineman Elijah Ponder hit Silvers’ arm and lineman Niko Laos intercepted the errant pass, ending the game.
“I thought our guys did a great job of rushing the quarterback. The odds of picking up a fourth down and 15 yards are very low, but they picked it up. It just came down to the end of the game,” Seattle head coach Jim Haslett said.
The Sea Dragons took advantage of a short Houston punt in the first quarter giving them the ball on the Houston 46 yard line. Seven plays later quarterback Ben DiNucci scored on a 20-yard run. Attempting to respond, Houston drove the ball to the Seattle 23-yard line where Silvers fumbled the ball, ending the Roughnecks scoring drive.
In the second quarter, Seattle had a 9-play, 90-yard drive culminating with Damion Willis catching a 9-yard touchdown pass from DiNucci. After a successful 3-point conversion, Seattle was up 15-0.
There was no scoring in the third quarter, but with 9:32 to go in the game, Glen Logan recovered a Seattle fumble at the Seattle 25 yard line. Four plays later, Max Borghi burst into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run, making the score 15-6. With time running down, Seattle drove 38 yards in six plays with Darius Bradwell scoring on a 3-yard run to make the score 21-6 and setting the stage for a furious finish.
Silvers completed 25 of 47 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Justin Smith caught three passes for 63 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Ajene Harris had two interceptions, and Sean Davis had one.
For the Sea Dragons, DiNucci completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Jahcoure Pearson caught five passes for 82 yards.
The Roughnecks next game is on March 27 against the DC Defenders in Washington, DC.
Q1: 3:43 SEA Ben DiNucci 20-yard touchdown run. 3-point conversion: failed.
Q2: 0:45 SEA Damion Willis 9-yard touchdown pass from DiNucci. 3-point conversion: Juwan Green pass from DiNucci.
Q4: 7:22 HOU Max Borghi 1-yrd touchdown run. 2-point conversion: failed.
1:22 SEA Darius Bradwell 3-yard touchdown run. 3-point conversion: failed.
0:29 HOU Justin Smith 47-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers. 2-point conversion: Deontay Burnett pass from Cole McDonald.
