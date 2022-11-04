The East Bernard Brahmarettes easily swept their way past the Diboll Lady Lumberjacks at New Caney High School. The Brahmarette defense allowed Diboll more than 15 points once, grabbing 25-7, 25-18, 25-11 wins.

The win for East Bernard didn’t only earn them an area championship, but it was also Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley’s 200th win in just six seasons with the school.

