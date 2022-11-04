The East Bernard Brahmarettes easily swept their way past the Diboll Lady Lumberjacks at New Caney High School. The Brahmarette defense allowed Diboll more than 15 points once, grabbing 25-7, 25-18, 25-11 wins.
The win for East Bernard didn’t only earn them an area championship, but it was also Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley’s 200th win in just six seasons with the school.
“It’s really cool to be on the team with her (coaching). She’s a really great coach,” junior setter Abby Hudgins said. “I’m glad to be a part of the win and she deserves it.”
Since coming to East Bernard in 2017, East Bernard has six straight undefeated district championships, winning on average 33 wins a season. During that time, they win no fewer than four playoff games a season.
“I told the girls, I (didn’t) want to accomplish that with anybody but them because they’re a really great group. They make it a lot of fun,” Lolley said. “I’m pretty thankful to be a part of a really great program and to have the support that we have.”
East Bernard’s next opponent will be familiar, getting district foe the Danbury Lady Panthers in round three. Danbury beat Orangefield in the second round.
“Anybody that you play two, three times, that third time is always tougher because they know what you do and they’re out to get you more than in the past,” Lolley said.
In district play, East Bernard swept Danbury twice. While they haven’t lost to Danbury this decade, they know it’s still going to take a good game to get past the Lady Panthers.
“I think we need to go into the game not too confident (about the past). We need to go into the game and play our hardest and we should come out with the win,” Hudgins said.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs lost their second-round matchup to the Hardin Lady Hornets in three sets at CE King High School Thursday night.
The Lady Bulldogs put up a tough fight in the first set but fell 17-25, 13-25, 12-25. Hardin was ranked eighth in the state.
Lady Bulldog senior Madison Malone led the team with two aces and eight kills.
Boling had four seniors this season, Malone, Karli Joyce, Payton Calk and Elise Sharp.
The Lady Bulldogs finished thrid in district play.
