The Wharton High School tennis season will continue with two teams winning championships at the district tournament in Bellville last Wednesday and Thursday.
The boys’ singles and boys’ doubles team won the district championship. The Tigers’ came a half point from taking home the overall boys district championship, placing second, with Bellville scoring 9.5 points.
The girls’ doubles and mix doubles team finished in third place, girls’ singles came in fourth and did not qualify for regionals. Despite not making regionals, the girls overall came in second place with six points in the six-team district.
Sam Maffett in boys singles defeated competitors from Sealy and Bellville to earn the district championship. In the championship, he beat Sealy 6-0 and 6-1. Kadan Gusman also competed in boys singles and picked up one win.
The boys’ doubles team of Sonny Smith and Blaine Zulauf beat three teams to win their championship. In the finale, they beat a Bellville team 6-3, 6-3. Miguel Zarate and Jose Olmeda also competed in boys’ doubles.
Isabel Padron and Hillary Guerra competed in girls’ singles. Guerra finished in third place.
The team of Cailey Kutach and Ryleigh Cox and Erin Zbranek and Maddie Wind took part in girls doubles. Zbranek and Wind placed third.
Ethan Alvarez and Kaitlyn Sparks in mix doubles went 2-1 and finished in third place.
The Region III tournament will be in Bryan next Monday and Tuesday.
