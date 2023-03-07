Wharton crushed by Sealy in softball

Errors hurt the Wharton Lady Tigers in their district opener against the Sealy Lady Tigers on the road Friday night.
Wharton had a tough time slowing Sealy in the final two innings, getting run-ruled by them 16-3 in five innings.
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the second inning, Wharton Lady Tiger Macayla Jackson took the first pitch she saw for a deep ride. Jackson launched the ball over the centerfield wall, banging high off the scoreboard sign above the wall, tying the game.
The Wharton Lady Tigers put a little more pressure on Sealy in the inning, getting two more base runners on, but left them stranded.
Wharton nearly started the bottom of the second with two quick outs, but a bad call gave Sealy life. Wharton junior shortstop Sinahyah Martinez made a diving catch on a short pop, but the umpires ruled the ball hit the ground, making the runner safe at first. Sealy followed with back-to-back doubles to untie the game.
Sealy took advantage of a handful of errors in the final two innings, scoring four runs in the third and another eight more in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Wharton’s final run came in the top of the fifth with junior Zoey Johnson doubling home sophomore Genesis Velasquez, who walked with two outs.
Johnson led the Lady Tigers with two hits, and Velasquez scored two of the team’s three runs, she also grabbed Wharton’s lone stolen base in the game.
Wharton softball and baseball play Bellville at home Tuesday night and will be on the road against Navasota on Friday.
