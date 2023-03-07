Wharton crushed by Sealy in softball

Wharton senior Macayla Jackson is all smiles walking back to the dugout after hitting a towering homerun against Sealy Friday night on the road.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Errors hurt the Wharton Lady Tigers in their district opener against the Sealy Lady Tigers on the road Friday night.

Wharton had a tough time slowing Sealy in the final two innings, getting run-ruled by them 16-3  in five innings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.