We finally had some calm days to go get after the fish and it has been lights out. First, our trout bite has been great out on the deep shell and rigs out in Matagorda Bay with live shrimp rigged about four feet under popping corks. Our surf finally turned on for the first time all season and we were rewarded with lots of solid slot trout up to 22 inches on green/chrome and blue/chrome shedogs.
Our redfish bite has been great in all the local rivers trolling banks chunking three-inch gulf shrimp under popping corks working ledges, our rivers are super salty from lack of rain and the fish have been staying in the deeper waters.
Tripletail up to 23 pounds have been located on structures out in the bay, we have been working structures with popping corks rigged about three to six feet to locate where they are, live shrimp or big 6-8 count fresh dead (shrimp) have been best baits.
I’m looking for August for us to continue our summer patterns of getting out early and coming in early to avoid fishing in the heat of the day. Fish will still be in deep water and we should start seeing some signs of schooling redfish on the shorelines and trout working under birds in east/south bay.
This report was provided by Capt. Aaron Wollam. For more information, visit palaciosguideservice.com.
Galveston
There are a good number of speckled trout being caught around Redfish Island, Exxon A-Lease gas wells and mid-bay structures. Live shrimp under popping corks and live croakers are drawing strikes. Report by Capt. David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Lower Galveston Bay is holding trout and redfish near Campbell’s reef and the man-made rock walls. Fish are biting live shrimp under a popping cork, or a Carolina rigged croaker. Moses Lake is holding fish drifting from the gate to Dollar Point. Upper Galveston Bay is holding good numbers of speckled trout from marker 55 to 65 in 10-12 feet of water over the reefs with artificials. Report provided by Capt. Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
Freeport
Redfish, trout and flounder are good in the river free-lining live shrimp, down south lures or new penny gulp shrimp. The river is producing big drum. Trout and redfish are good in the surf and pass free-lining croaker or mullet. Flounder and sheepshead are good in the pass. Report by Capt. Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Rockport
Waders are finding success on trout and redfish in the early morning on live bait and plastics. Redfish are great in the shoreline out to two feet of water, follow the birds and bait fish to locate big schools. Trout continue to be great in 2-6 feet of water using soft plastics and croaker. The topwater bite at first light has been deadly under birds on the grass flats. Drum are good in 2-6 feet of water on dead shrimp. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
Baffin Bay
Trout fishing is on fire with a few redfish mixed in. Throw croaker in two feet of water along grass lines. Seeing drum and sheepshead in the grass lines as well, but they are not interested in live bait so now is a good time to bring out the bow. Report provided by Gilbert Barrera, Baffin Bay Hunting and Fishing.
