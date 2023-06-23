All-Stars Make History With Win
The Boling 10U softball season isn’t over, but it’s already historic after beating Palacios 11-0 Thursday night in El Campo, winning the District 18 title. The district championship was Boling’s first ever in softball.
“I am beyond proud of how our girls entered the district tournament, getting two wins before taking a loss to Palacios. They didn’t give up, they fought harder and overcame many obstacles to win three straight games to take the championship,” 10U softball coach Cody Sweat said.
The 10U team started out strong beating Brazos and El Campo, but they had a hiccup against Palacios and dropped a tight 3-2 game. In the losers’ bracket, they cursed Tidehaven 11-2 to give them a re-match against Palacios for the championship.
“I was very impressed how they all stepped up and each and every one of the girls had a part in winning the championship. I’m super proud to be their manager and see how much each one has grown through this process,” Sweat said.
Being a double-elimination tournament and Palacios undefeated, Boling had to beat them twice to win the championship, and they did. The 10U all-stars eked out a 7-6 win Wednesday. In the finale, the all-stars shut out Palacios and will now be moving on to sectionals.
Boling in district won a couple of different ways, winning two of three one-run games. They also had two games where their offense got to stretch their legs, scoring 23 runs against Tidehaven and El Campo.
Boling won’t be going very far for the sectional tournament with the games being played in Needville starting on July 2.
Boling came close to getting a second team to the championship, but ultimately, lost to Sweeny 7-4 on Wednesday night.
The 10U baseball team opened with a loss to Sweeny, but fought their way out of the losers’ bracket with wins over Brazos, East Bernard and Wharton. In a matchup with Sweeny again, Boling lost a second time to end their season.
Sweeny won area and will meet El Campo to determine the district championship on July 2 in Sweeny.
Wharton’s 10U won their first game 14-10 against Danbury, but back-to-back losses to Sweeny and Boling ended their run.
East Bernard made it to the area championship but lost to Sweeny 11-1.
Boling went 1-2, their lone win 12-5 over Brazos. El Campo 0-2 in their games.
Sweeny will meet Danbury to determine the district champion.
El Campo won the district championship going 3-0 with wins over Tidehaven, Brazos and Palacios.
Boling went 0-2, playing Brazos and Palacios. El Campo will compete in sectionals in Ingleside on July 2.
