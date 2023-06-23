Crossing Home

Pyper Ortiz crossing home plate for a score in a game against Tidehaven Tuesday night in El Campo. The girls will play again on July 2.

 Courtesy Photo

All-Stars Make History With Win

The Boling 10U softball season isn’t over, but it’s already historic after beating Palacios 11-0 Thursday night in El Campo, winning the District 18 title. The district championship was Boling’s first ever in softball.

