Boling gets playoff win over Buffalo

Boling senior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek raises his hands in the air signaling a touchdown as junior running back Ryan O’Neal follows him into the end zone for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bison at Magnolia High School Friday night.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Despite an odd start to the game, it was the Boling Bulldogs (7-3) who ran away with a 35-7 win over the Buffalo Bison (5-5) at Magnolia High School Friday night.

The playoff win was the first for the Bulldogs since 2017 when they were a Division II school.

