Boling gets playoff win over Buffalo

Despite an odd start to the game, it was the Boling Bulldogs (7-3) who ran away with a 35-7 win over the Buffalo Bison (5-5) at Magnolia High School Friday night.
The playoff win was the first for the Bulldogs since 2017 when they were a Division II school.
“It feels really good. This is my first (playoff) win,” Boling junior Kyler Sweat said. “We went to the playoffs my freshman year, but we got beat. It feels really good too (get the win) as a team.”
The Bison started the night with an onside kick catching the Bulldogs off guard. Boling’s defense held and forced a fourth down stop. Boling’s offense stalled on their first drive punting the ball.
“I’m super proud of our guys. They could have let the onside kick hurt us and burn us but they kept playing and we overcame that opening kickoff,” Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek said.
Buffalo again started their second drive with good field position and forced a three-and-out. The Bulldogs blocked the punt setting them up on the 19-yard line. However, the offense again had a hard time finding success against the Bison defense, turning the ball over on fourth down.
The Bison tried to get a little fancy on their third possession, opting for a double reverse, but on the second handoff, they dropped the ball. Boling senior Trenton Jones picked up the ball and rumbled his way into the end zone for the first score.
Boling forced another three and out from Buffalo and on the Bulldogs’ fourth drive they started to extend their lead.
On the back of a 30-yard run from Boling junior Ryan O’Neal, Boling rolled into the red zone. Boling senior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek on second and goal from the seven called his own number. Urbanek ran up the middle and made a spin at the line of scrimmage bouncing off a defender and into the end zone putting them ahead 14-0.
Boling’s defense stayed strong throughout the night, with Sweat picking off a pass and making a number of tackles for losses. The Bulldogs’ defense also forced two fumbles, recovering both. An interception by sophomore Emanuel Covarrubias in the fourth quarter capped off the Bulldogs’ night.
“We forced some turnovers … and got some momentum going our way,” Urbanek said. “We got an edge pressure and hit the quarterback and made him fumble it. We did a lot of good things defensively.”
Boling’s offense was led by O’Neal with 185 yards and three touchdowns. A 90-yard touchdown run from O’Neal in the third quarter answered the Bison’s lone score of the game and ended their hopes of a comeback.
The Bulldogs in the second round will meet Poth next week. Poth beat George West 64-0 Friday night.
