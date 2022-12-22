El Campo’s Owens signs with Aggies

Four years ago, Rueben Owens II created a big buzz during a scrimmage, posturizing several Sweeny varsity players on his way through nearly the entire defense for a touchdown.
The legend of Owens started as a freshman and four years later in front of friends, family, TV crews, and coaches, he signed his national letter of intent to play college football for the Texas A&M Aggies next season.
Owens, flanked by his mom, dad, and sister, along with photos of his grandfather and great-grandmother, put the pen to paper Wednesday morning, putting an end to his Ricebird career and officially starting his Aggie career.
Following the signing, the Ricebird senior at one point wiped some tears from his eyes, as he took the moment in, surrounded by family taking photos to celebrate him and his new journey.
“It’s a relief, it’s been a long journey and I’m just glad it’s all over,” Owens said. “I felt I left a good legacy here. I feel like I did good while here in the Ricebird program.”
Throughout his high school career, Owens racked up more than 40 offers, including from some of the biggest programs in college football. While he ultimately decided on the Aggies, it almost didn’t happen. Before his senior season, Owens verbally committed to the University of Louisville and was on track to head to Kentucky following high school. However, due to coaching changes, he de-committed. The Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher flew to El Campo to personally meet with Owens and the rest was history.
“(Louisville) had a whole bunch of changes and the running back coach left and I was like, I don’t like that. So I chose A&M,” Owens said. “(The Aggies) have been recruiting me since my freshman year and they kept in contact with me even when I was committed to Louisville. It meant a lot to me (for coach Fisher to come to El Campo). It showed he really wanted me so I gave him a chance and I committed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.