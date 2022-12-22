El Campo’s Owens signs with Aggies

El Campo senior Rueben Owens II signs his national letter of intent to play for the Texas A&M Aggies. Pictured are Daranae Owens (sister), Kristin Kimble (mom), Rueben Owens II, Rueben Owens (father) and Tonya Curtis (grandmother).

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Four years ago, Rueben Owens II created a big buzz during a scrimmage, posturizing several Sweeny varsity players on his way through nearly the entire defense for a touchdown.

The legend of Owens started as a freshman and four years later in front of friends, family, TV crews, and coaches, he signed his national letter of intent to play college football for the Texas A&M Aggies next season.

