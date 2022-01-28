The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers are riding a three-game district winning streak after their 57-48 victory over the Sealy Tigers at home Tuesday night.
Since a tough district loss in the first game to Navasota, Wharton has defeated Sealy, Brookshire Royal and Bellville.
“I’ve been pleased with our progress up to this point,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Calvin King said. “We have battled through some tough district games and put us in a position that we still control our destiny. We still have a lot of challenges ahead of us and we are definitely taking one game at a time. This is a hard working group, and if we keep improving we can be a dangerous team.”
The Runnin’ Tiger defense shocked Sealy in the first quarter, forcing them into seven turnovers and a number of tough shots helping them rush out to a 19-6 lead.
Wharton junior Edward Sanders scored the final four points in the frame. After an instant turnover by the Sealy offense, Runnin’ Tiger senior Denim Williams drove the middle of the lane to find a cutting Sanders for a layup for the 13-point lead.
Sealy junior Ryder Ramirez had a big second quarter scoring 11 points helping them go into the locker room trailing 33-29. The Sealy junior had a game-high 26 points on the night.
Ramirez came out of the locker room and hit a mid-range jumper to pull them within two points.
Runnin’ Tiger sophomore Cj Scott followed with a runner from the free-throw line to keep them in front of Sealy.
In the fourth, Wharton’s defense tightened, pressing Sealy, forcing tough shot attempts, holding them to fewer than 10 points, seven in the quarter.
Wharton got nine points from sophomore Jakorian Baldridge and senior Sonny Smith helped them take control of the game.
Scott had a Runnin’ Tiger high 17 points, Sanders had 11 and Baldridge had 10.
Wharton with a 3-1 record is tied with El Campo for second in district. The two played Friday night after the press deadline. Look for the score on the Wharton County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
The Runnin’ Tigers will get another crack at Navasota Tuesday night on the road as they start the final round of district play.
Other scores
The Wharton Lady Tigers lost to Sealy 45-28. The Lady Tigers are 0-6 in district.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes beat Brazos 51-43. The Brahmarettes are 6-2 in district.
The East Bernard Brahmas beat Brazos 62-26. The Brahmas are 6-1 in district.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs lost to Hitchcock 80-42. Boling is 6-3 in district.
The Boling Bulldogs lost to Hitchcock 106-25. The Bulldogs are 3-4 in district.
