An appearance in the 4A Region III finals was not in the cards for the El Campo Ladybirds as they fell to the Lake Belton Lady Broncos 8-1 at Davis Diamond in College Station Friday night.
While not an overpowering pitcher, Lake Belton junior Zakayia Fredrick kept the Ladybirds off balance, keeping them to four hits, two through the first six innings.
“This team is probably the best team we’ve faced all season and we knew that coming in all season. (Lake Belton’s pitcher) had a lot of spin and movement on the ball,” El Campo coach Haley Colwell said.
A rough first inning hurt the Ladybirds as Lake Belton scored five runs, putting El Campo in an early hole. With the strike zone fairly tight, El Campo issued four walks in the bottom of the first. A three-run home run brought home the first scores of the game. Lake Belton went on to add two more runs with two outs putting them up by five.
Ladybird sophomore Keona Wells started off the top of the third inning with a swinging bunt. After a steal and a passed ball, she made it to third base with one out, but she was stranded.
Scoring chances were few against Lake Belton, with El Campo stranding four of their five base runners.
“It seemed like we couldn’t string the hits together with runners in scoring position. We couldn’t make it all work at the right time,” Colwell said.
In the bottom of the third inning, an error and a sac fly brought home the final three runs for Belton.
Freshman pitcher Carlee Bubela finished the game, allowing three hits and no earned runs across her 5.1 innings of work.
Senior Alyssa Mendez and juniors Anna Rod and Ashley Fisher had the Ladybirds’ only hits against the Lady Broncos.
El Campo’s lone score came in the seventh inning. Down to their final three outs, Fisher led off the inning with a single. After a flyout, senior Heather Farrar switched places with Fisher on a fielder’s choice. Farrar stole second base and Rod followed, singling her in. A weak flyout to the pitcher ended the Ladybirds pitcher.
El Campo finished the season with a 24-15 record, making it to the third round of the playoffs, their deepest run since 2000.
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Mendez said. “I’m happy (the seniors) got to be a part of that before we left.”
Seniors
The Ladybirds had four seniors, one joining the team this season. Mendez, Farrar, Jaleena Macias and Jordyn Lehde. Lehde joined the team this season, the daughter of El Campo coach Josh Lehde, who was an assistant on the softball team. Mendez, Farrar and Macias all played multiple seasons for the varsity team.
“That senior group is definitely going to be missed,” Colwell said. “They came in here and kept it light and kept it fun. But at the same time, they wanted to get to work and really led the pack this season.”
Bigger school
Lake Belton, by all accounts, will be a large 6A school during the next UIL realignment. As a new high school only in its second year of existence, this is the only time they’ll be a 4A school as they will be a 5A school next year. El Campo was one of the last 16 schools alive in the playoffs.
Still alive
Remaining in the 4A playoffs are Lake Belton, Liberty, Iowa Park, Argyle, Columbia, Sweeny, Bullard and Melissa.
