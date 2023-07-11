Since 2019, the Texas East Little League Softball Championship has been played in El Campo, and it will continue at Zlotnik Park starting this Friday and lasting through Monday next week.
“It’s a true honor that they ask us year after year to continue hosting this tournament,” El Campo Little League President Laura Motal said. “We have an amazing facility and we love to have other people from across the state not only visit the park but vist the community of El Campo and our local restaurants and businesses and put us on the map.”
The Little League is unsure how many people will be coming through El Campo to check out the tournament, but there will likely be hundreds if not more than a thousand players, coaches, family and friends coming to watch the games.
There will be 13 different teams from around the East Texas area, ranging from 10U through 14U descending onto the El Campo fields, as they seek a state championship and continue their season.
Winners of these games will move on to regionals, a step away from the national championship.
Opening ceremonies will be Friday at 4 p.m., featuring a mini parade of all the teams taking part in the tournament along with Laurance Armour, the owner of Pierce Ranch, throwing out the first pitch.
To help accommodate the five division field, the El Campo Little League will have games played on the Little League baseball fields along with the high school softball field.
The Little League is still seeking volunteers to help with the concession stand or at the merchandise table and for youth, hours can be signed off on by the Little League as service hours for school or other activities.
If you want to check out some top softball, admission is free to get into the park, but the parking is $10 and expect to do lots of walking with hundreds of cars filling up the lot.
Before El Campo started hosting the state tournament, the games were played in Seguin for nearly two decades. However, with a newly built ballpark on the prairie, District 18 administer Paul Sanders went to the Texas State Little League board pitching them El Campo and the tournament has been here ever since.
“This complex is twice (as good) as Seguin,” District 27 Administrator Danny Kotuar said during the state championship in 2019. “Seguin has kind of gotten run down over the years. This town went out of the way to make it beautiful, that’s what stands out the most, plus they had more volunteers here.”
Since El Campo has hosted the Texas East State Championship, no local all-star team has made to the tournament.
This year, Wharton County had three softball teams in sectionals, two from El Campo and one from Boling, but none advanced.
