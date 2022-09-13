Ricebirds will have hands full when Tigers come to town

Wharton running back Raymond Hudson (4) rushes the ball against Washington during the season-opening game at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium. The El Campo Ricebirds will have a struggle containing the explosive runner when the two teams meet Friday in El Campo.

 Joe Southern

Not since 2015 have the Wharton Tigers (2-1) had a better record than the El Campo Ricebirds (1-2) when entering their annual battle for the Colorado River, but that is the exact scenario that will play out at Ricebird Stadium this Friday night.

El Campo has played a tough non-district schedule to start the season, picking up a win against Corpus Christie Veterans Memorial last Friday at home.

