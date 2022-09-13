Ricebirds will have hands full when Tigers come to town

Not since 2015 have the Wharton Tigers (2-1) had a better record than the El Campo Ricebirds (1-2) when entering their annual battle for the Colorado River, but that is the exact scenario that will play out at Ricebird Stadium this Friday night.
El Campo has played a tough non-district schedule to start the season, picking up a win against Corpus Christie Veterans Memorial last Friday at home.
The Tigers have a new coaching staff this season and after a loss to Houston Washington to open the season, they’ve reeled off back-to-back wins against Houston Worthing – snapping a 22-game losing streak – and Jack Yates last Friday.
Wharton has been completely transformed from the spread offense and a pass-heavy team to a tough run-first offense. The re-branded Tigers are averaging nearly two more touchdowns a game compared to last season.
Tiger senior Raymond Hudson II has been Wharton’s main offensive weapon with 404 all-purpose yards, accounting for nearly half of Wharton’s offense. Against Worthing, Hudson on fourth and long caught a 25-yard pass over the middle and dragged defenders into the end zone for the game-winning score. Against Jack Yates last week he had more than 100 yards rushing in the first half.
El Campo’s defense had a rough start, allowing at least 40 points in their first two games. The Ricebirds against Veterans Memorial recorded two interceptions for touchdowns and three overall, holding them to 14 points. The Ricebird defense forced 19 incompletions. They allowed a little more than five yards a play, but when they needed stops, the Ricebirds came up with them, allowing one fourth down conversion on Veterans Memorial’s five attempts.
The Ricebirds won’t be seeing the same-ole Tigers this Friday. Wharton will look to beat El Campo with the run, and the Ricebirds have to make tackles.
El Campo’s offense didn’t have a 100-yard rusher last week, but they did get contributions across the team on offense to help them grab the win. Both junior Oliver Miles and senior Brock Rod are getting playing time at quarterback, with the Ricebirds finding unique ways to make them shine. Ricebird junior Stephen Norman got a chance to shine against Veterans Memorial coming 14 yards shy of a 100 yards on the ground.
After allowing more than 50 points a game last season, the Tigers are playing more sound, giving up 21 points a game through the first three games this year. Wharton has forced four turnovers, and seniors Carlos Muratalla and Rayshawn Hood have been tackle machines with a combined 51 stops.
