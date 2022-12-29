The Boling Bulldogs made it rain from downtown in their win over the Palacios Sharks in the Indian Holiday Classic in Ganado on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs drained 13 threes en route to a blowout 75-47 victory for their sixth win of the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Boling Bulldogs made it rain from downtown in their win over the Palacios Sharks in the Indian Holiday Classic in Ganado on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs drained 13 threes en route to a blowout 75-47 victory for their sixth win of the season.
Not much went wrong offensively against the Sharks, with Boling starting the game on a quick 5-0 run.
The Sharks offense got on the scoreboard with back-to-back threes, but Boling stayed hot. Bulldog senior Jaxson Urbanek made long cross-court passes to sophomore Jerrick Garcia for his own back-to-back scores. Garica first hit on a jumper from the elbow and followed that with a three-point shot, the second of his six threes.
Boling’s defense forced tough shots and hit the glass, allowing few offensive rebounds.
Leading 10-6, Boling sophomore Sebastian Tovar stole the ball at mid-court from a Shark player. He ran to lay the ball in but was fouled and after two made free throws they led by six. The Sharks responded with a layup, but Garcia closed the first quarter with another three.
The Bulldog’s offense didn’t slow down with 20-point plus quarters in the second and third. Boling had four players in double-digit scoring, with two scoring at least 20 points. Garcia had a team-high 22 points and sophomore Kaden Lunford had 21 points, doing a lot of damage near the rim.
Boling boys and girls basketball teams will be in action against East Bernard in district play on Tuesday on the road.
Also in action
The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers went 1-3 in the Brazosport Holiday Classic. They beat West Columbia and lost to New Braunfels, Tomball and a tough one-point loss to Fort Bend Willowridge.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs traveled to College Station to take part in the Aggieland Invitational going 1-3 in tournament action. The Lady Bulldogs beat Clifton and lost to Silsbee, Lufkin and Lorena.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.