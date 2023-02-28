El Campo advances in basketball playoffs

Only 16 basketball teams are still alive after two rounds of the playoffs, and the El Campo Ricebirds are one of them after beating the Bandera Bulldogs Friday night at Seguin High School.
El Campo’s defense was pesky and badgered the Bulldogs, separating 59-43 for the win.
The win was the first time in the school’s history that the Ricebirds have won two playoff games in a season.
“These kids have worked hard all year to get to this point,” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said. “We’re definitely not done, but I’m proud of these guys.”
El Campo junior Oliver Miles in the previous game played hero, to help the team escape West Columbia, against Bandrea, he and fellow junior La’Darian Lewis came up clutch. The duo scored a combined 44 of the Ricebirds’ 59 points.
Lewis got in trouble in the first half and had to sit a majority of the second quarter, allowing Bandera to keep the game tight with El Campo taking a slim four-point lead into the locker room.
Back on the court, El Campo’s defense intensified, forcing Bandera turnovers and limiting them to long three-point attempts.
Bandera opened up the second half with a pair of made free-throws to make it 30-28, the closest they would get the rest of the night. El Campo raced out to a nine-point lead, on the backs of a quick 7-0 run.
Bandera added a three to keep them close and stop the run, but it was quickly answered by Lewis with a three-pointer of his own. El Campo’s defense on the following possession harrassed Bandera forcing them into an over-and-back call.
Leading by nine points, El Campo passed the ball around the arc, making Bandera chase them back and forth, milking 40 seconds off the clock. Lewis eventually got the ball and shot a mid-range jumper, but it rimed out. Ricebird senior Isaiah Battiest outjumped a crowd of defenders and tipped the ball in to make the game 42-30, giving them a lead they would maintain the rest of the way.
Bandera had a tough time with the Ricebird defense, Miles, Lewis, and junior Jake Samaripa trapped players and forced bad passes and quick offensive plays. Battiest, Miles, and seniors Cruz Gonzales and Travon Jackson controlled the glasses and made it tough for Bandera to get more than one possession. In the second quarter, sophomore Jabary Foley came in for Lewis and played well, making a couple of difficult layups to help El Campo stay in front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.