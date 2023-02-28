El Campo advances in basketball playoffs

El Campo junior Oliver Miles goes in for a layup in traffic against Bandera in Seguin on Friday night.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Only 16 basketball teams are still alive after two rounds of the playoffs, and the El Campo Ricebirds are one of them after beating the Bandera Bulldogs Friday night at Seguin High School.

El Campo’s defense was pesky and badgered the Bulldogs, separating 59-43 for the win.

