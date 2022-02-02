EB hoops teams sweep Hempstead

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy later in the day. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain early. Expect windy conditions early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%.