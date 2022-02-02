EB hoops teams sweep Hempstead

The East Bernard Brahmarettes maintained their grasp on the district second seed beating the Hempstead Lady Bobcats 57-19 at home Tuesday night.
The Brahmarettes jumped out in front of Hempstead early and never looked back. The East Bernard underclassmen led the way in the first quarter, with freshman Ashlynn Lemos and sophomore Abby Hudgins scoring 11 of their 19 points.
East Bernard’s defense held the Lady Bobcats to four total points in the second and third quarters.
The Brahmarettes were led in scoring by junior forward Sarah Devine with 16 points, including two threes in the fourth quarter. Hudgins added in 14 points.
East Bernard remains one game ahead of Boling for the second seed. The Brahmarettes have two games remaining against Danbury at home Friday and against district-leading Hitchcock Tuesday night.
The scoring breakdown is as follows:
Sarah Devine: 16
Abby Hudgins: 14
Ashlynn Lemos: 9
London Cavness: 7
Jillian Faltysek: 6
Kynlee Hall: 3
Avery Scott: 2
Sam Rabius: 2
Makayla Crist: 1
Brahmas
The East Bernard Brahmas took down the Hempstead Bobcats 78-54 Tuesday night at home.
With the win, Brahmas coach Jerry Brantley won his 400th basketball game. The Brahmas are now 9-1 in district and they have four games left.
