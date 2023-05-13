Bulldogs in fight to advance in playoffs

If the Boling Bulldogs are going to make it to the third round of the playoffs, it will take back-to-back wins, after dropping their first game to the Woodville Eagles 6-3 in Navasota on Thursday night.
Boling had base runners throughout the night, but clutch hits were few and far between.
Woodville took the first lead and held onto it throughout the game.
Despite Boling grabbing the first out of the night, two pitches into the game, Woodville came back and grabbed two runs in the inning.
Woodville grabbed a one-out walk and the runner moved to second on a stolen base. Woodville followed with a single for the first score of the night. After a strikeout, a triple from Woodville made it 2-0.
Boling came back strong with senior Jaxson Urbanek and junior Ty Rolf starting the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles. Boling ran into the first out by getting thrown out at second base. However, they picked up a run with senior Trenton Jones driving in Urbanek on a sacrifice fly. Bulldog senior Hayden Albert walked and sophomore Jerrick Garcia singled to continue putting pressure on Woodville. With two outs, Woodville got a strikeout to end the inning.
Both teams threw up zeros until Woodville broke through again in the top of the fifth inning scoring three more times. They picked up a final insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs got a runner into scoring position in four of the final six innings but only picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. Overall the Bulldogs had 16 baserunners in the game. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Jones came through to make the game interesting.
With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Jones doubled to left to drive in both. Boling followed with back-to-back walks from Albert and Garcia to load the bases, but a strikeout again ended the Bulldogs’ scoring threat. Boling in the final inning went down in order.
Boling played Woodville Friday. If they won, they’ll play a deciding game three today at 1 p.m. at Navasota High School.
