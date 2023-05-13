Bulldogs in fight to advance in playoffs

If the Boling Bulldogs are going to make it to the third round of the playoffs, it will take back-to-back wins, after dropping their first game to the Woodville Eagles 6-3 in Navasota on Thursday night.

Boling had base runners throughout the night, but clutch hits were few and far between.

