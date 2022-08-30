A While week one didn’t end with a win, the Wharton Tigers have another chance against the Houston Worthing Colts Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers fell to Houston Washington 34-6 in week one, but Wharton head football coach Alvin Dotson II did see some positives.
“I think we ran the ball a little bit better than we did in the scrimmages,” Dotson said. “I saw some guys on defense that I didn’t know were good tacklers and I saw them tackle last week. We shuffled around some positions to make sure they’re on the field.”
The run game for the Tigers had more than 100 yards with senior Raymond Hudson II leading the way averaging 5.7 yards a carry, rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Worthing allowed 43 points to Brookshire Royal in week one. Royal was able to do pretty much whatever they wanted, racking up nearly 400 yards of offense.
The Colts last season gave up on average 24 points per game.
“They’re fast but I think we might be able to take advantage of their over pursuit on a lot of plays,” Dotson said.
Worthing’s offense has had a tough time, scoring more than one touchdown five times in their last 10 games, including getting shutout by Royal last Friday.
The Tigers’ defense will see the spread from Worthing.
“Out of all the plays we looked at, they’re spread with no tight end but one play, so it gives us a chance to see if we can stop the passing game,” Dotson said.
