The Wharton Tigers have one runner advancing to the regional cross country meet after a mad dash to the finish line in Sealy Monday morning.
After three miles, Tiger senior Kameron Mitchell sprinted the final few hundred feet to try and make sure he would make it to regionals, passing one runner and nearly a second.
“(The) Needville (runner) did not give up,” Mitchell said. “I passed him at the end but he sprinted and passed me right back up. Bellville’s (runner who I passed) fought strong too.”
Mitchell placed ninth with a time of 18:13.51, two seconds behind Needville and two seconds ahead of Bellville. The Wharton senior felt like he did his best on the hill in Sealy, making up some time, keeping him within reach of a top-10 spot.
With the finish, Mitchell earns a place at regionals for the first time.
“It feels great, I can’t wait to next time,” Mitchell said.
The Tigers came close to having a second runner making regionals with Johnnie Perez placing 15th with a time of 18:49.59.
El Campo’s best finish was from Leonardo Perez (31st), also competing for the Ricebirds were Elijah Lyford (34), Luke Rosenqquest (35), Jake Samaripa (37) and Brady Pfiel (38).
El Campo Ladybird senior Sierra Hernandez is the only runner advancing to the regional cross country meet, with a top-10 finish at the District 24-4A meet in Sealy Monday.
Hernandez had a time of 12:57.75 and placed fifth out of the 36-runner field.
“It was hard, everyone was running super fast,” Hernandez said.
During the loop in the first part of the course, Hernandez felt she did OK, but it wasn’t until the straightaway on the giant wall barrier separating the high school and the freeway that she began to start catching runners in front of her.
“When I was running, I was like I’m not going to make it because I was like 10th. Everybody was really working hard to keep their places, but everybody was giving out at the end,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez’s steady pace was able to hold off a mad dash from a Bellville runner who was about 10 paces behind her. She held off the runner by less than a second.
Also competing for the Ladybirds was Ally Espericueta (26th), Brooke Bacak (28th), Keona Wells (30th), Kate Bubela (31st) and Makayla Bard (35th).
The Wharton Lady Tigers had three runners in Karyme Garza (29th), Grace Simper (34th) and Catherine Gomez (36th).
