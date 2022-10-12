The Wharton Tigers have one runner advancing to the regional cross country meet after a mad dash to the finish line in Sealy Monday morning.

After three miles, Tiger senior Kameron Mitchell sprinted the final few hundred feet to try and make sure he would make it to regionals, passing one runner and nearly a second.

