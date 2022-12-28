Arrington to play volleyball for Islanders

Former Boling Lady Bulldog Tori Arrington’s volleyball career with the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers has ended, however, she isn’t done playing volleyball.
The outside hitter has committed to playing for the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders next season.
Arrington has played three seasons for the junior college, getting an extra year due to COVID. She has been a top hitter for the Pioneers racking up 821 kills in her career. This past season was her best, finishing with the sixth most kills per set and overall the 17th most kills (418) in Division I of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
She was named to the Region 14 All-Conference first team.
The Islanders play in the Southland Conference and went 13-5 in conference play. In the conference tournament, they lost to Northwestern State in a five-set match in the second round.
As a junior and senior for the Lady Bulldogs, Arrington was the back-to-back district Offensive MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.