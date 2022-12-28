Arrington to play volleyball for Islanders

Former Boling standout Tori Arrington signs her national letter of intent to play for the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders next season. Also pictured is her coach Brianna Janecka.

 File photo

Former Boling Lady Bulldog Tori Arrington’s volleyball career with the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers has ended, however, she isn’t done playing volleyball.

The outside hitter has committed to playing for the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders next season.

