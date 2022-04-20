Sealy’s track program took home the boys and girls team district championships, but El Campo wasn’t far off the pace.
The Ricebirds track team had 136.5 points, earning them second place, edging out Bellville by 7.5 points. Wharton’s boys’ team had 74.5 points, placing them ahead of Brookshire Royal and Navasota.
The Ladybirds went back and forth with Brookshire Royal but came in third place with 109, three points behind second place. The Wharton Lady Tigers had 62 points placing fifth, seven points behind Bellville.
The Ladybirds advanced to area in 12 events, while the Ricebirds qualified in 10.
El Campo finished as district champions in six events, showing out mostly in field events. Ricebird senior Kerry North and junior Ladybird Kendra Miller had far throws winning shot put. The Ricebirds also won the triple jump, long jump and discus. The Ladybirds 4x200-meter relay team placed first.
Wharton had good showings in the boys and girls 400-meter dash. Lady Tiger senior Kaylie Goad and Tiger freshman Jacorric Allen won the district championship. The Tigers qualified for four events at the area meet, while the Lady Tigers had three events advance.
Meet results
Girls 3200 meter Run
District Champion - Sealy (13:10.61)
5) Dharma Sabrsula (El Campo) 14:40.88
6) Erin Lauritsen (El Campo) 14:48.77
Boys 3200-Meter Run
District Champion - Sealy (10:55.73)
5) Andres Torres (El Campo) 11:20.31
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
District Champion - Brookshire Royal (13.02)
3) Adeline Hundl (El Campo) 13.56
Girls 100-Meter Dash
District Champion - Brookshire Royal (12.27)
3) Macayla Jackson (Wharton) 12.68
4) Ja’kaela Higgins (El Campo) 12.79
8) Kate Bodugen (El Campo) 13.39
Boys 100-Meter Dash
District Champion - Bellville (10.59)
2) Rueben Owens II (El Campo) 10.68
3) Quincy Thornton (El Campo) 11.27
5) Reed Jung (El Campo) 11.49
Girls 400-Meter Dash
District Champion - Kaylie Goad (Wharton) 59.88
2) J’Honesty Smith (Wharton) 1:04.93
3) Grace Amestoy (El Campo) 1:06.00
8) Danashia Loyd (El Campo) 1:23.34
Boys 400-Meter Dash
District Champion - Jacorric Allen (Wharton) 49.78
3) Kameron Mitchell (Wharton) 51.24
6) Oliver Miles (El Campo) 54.96
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
District Champion - Bellville (46.11)
4) Adeline Hundl (El Campo) 51.23
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
District Champion - Sealy (40.24)
8) Raymond Hudson (Wharton) 45.56
10) Brendan Thompson (Wharton) 46.89
Girls 200-Meter Dash
District Champion - Brookshire Royal (25.19)
3) Keona Wells (El Campo) 26.16
9) Sinayah Martinez (Wharton) 27.88
12) Kate Bodugen (El Campo) 28.04
13) Kadyn Smith (Wharton) 28.50
16) Ajnae Anderson (Wharton) 29.38
18) Jallijah Harris (El Campo) 30.81
Boys 200-Meter Dash
District Champion - Bellville (21.41)
2) DK Ward (El Campo) 21.62
5) Ja’Carious Wiley (Wharton) 23.01
6) Jarad Newsome (Wharton) 23.02
10) Casen Braden (El Campo) 23.63
14) Hal Erwin (El Campo) 24.91
Girls 4x100-Meter Relay
District Champion - Brookshire Royal (49.22)
2) El Campo (49.90)
3) Wharton (50.50)
Boys 4x100-Meter Relay
District Champion - Bellville (41.47)
3) Wharton (44.42)
Girls 800-Meter Run
District Champion - Sealy (2:25.13)
4) Sierra Hernandez (El Campo) 2:33.17
Boys 800-Meter Run
District Champion - Sealy (1:59.09)
2) Kameron Mitchell (Wharton) 2:01.81
3) Jacorric Allen (Wharton) 2:02.74
Girls 4x200-Meter Relay
District Champion - El Campo (1:47.50)
4) Wharton (1:49.51)
Boys 4x200-Meter Relay
District Champion - Bellville (1:29.27)
2) El Campo (1:29.34)
5) Wharton (1:32.35)
Girls 1,600-meter Run
District Champion - Sealy (5:51.49)
4) Sierra Hernandez (El Campo) 5:54.01
Boys 1,600-meter Run
District Champion - Sealy (4:44.80)
6) Andres Torres (El Campo) 5:07.81
9) Alexis Salazar (El Campo) 5:24.90
10) Christopher Enriquez (Wharton) 5:37.02
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
District Champion - Sealy (4:11.13)
2) Wharton (4:16.96)
3) El Campo (4:29.02)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
District Champion - Wharton (3:23.94)
3) El Campo (3:30.31)
Boys Discus Throw
District Champion - Albernie North (El Campo) 130’-4”
8) Taylor Manrriquez (El Campo) 95’-8”
12) Giovanni Martin (Wharton) 88’-3”
Girls High Jump
District Champion - (Brookshire Royal) 5’-2”
2) Adeline Hundl (El Campo) 5’-0”
Boys High Jump
District Champion - (Brookshire Royal) 6’-2”
2) Oliver Miles (El Campo) 6’-0”
4) Jacorric Allen (Wharton) 6’-0”
6) Trinceton Foley (El Campo) 5’-8”
6) Raymond Hudson (Wharton) 5’-8”
10) David Ursery (El Campo) 5’-4”
Girls Long Jump
District Champion - (Sealy) 17’-11.75”
5) J’Honesty Smith (Wharton) 15’-11.50”
12) Aaliyah Gaona (Wharton) 14’-2”
13) Kadyn Smith (Wharton) 14’-1.75”
Boys Long Jump
District Champion - Rueben Owens II (El Campo) 22’-9.25”
3) Dk Ward (El Campo) 21’-9.50”
5) Oliver Miles (El Campo) 21’-5.25”
6) Brendan Thompson (Wharton) 20’-5.50”
15) Stevie Roberts (Wharton) 17’-2.50”
Boys Pole Vault
District Champion - (Sealy) 12’-6”
2) Casen Braden (El Campo) 8’-6”
Girls Shot Put Varsity
District Champion - Kendra Miller (El Campo) 32’-1.50”
3) Bradejah Bradshaw (El Campo) 31’-3.75”
Boys Shot Put
District Championship - Kerry North (El Campo) 48’-4.75”
2) Albernie North (El Campo) 47’-8”
5) Taylor Manrriquez (El Campo) 40’-2.25”
8) Terryse Harris (Wharton) 37’-9.50”
14) Giovanni Martin (Wharton) 30’-7.25”
Boys Triple Jump
District Champion - Oliver Miles (El Campo) 45’-4”
4) David Ursery (El Campo) 40’-4.50”
5) Casen Braden (El Campo) 39’-10.75”
11) Keilon Jackson (Wharton) 36’-7”
