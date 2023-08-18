The Lady Tigers had their chances to remain undefeated but lost Tuesday night in Tiger Gym.
Unfortunately for the Wharton High School volleyball team, so did the visiting Iowa Colony Lady Pioneers, as the road team rallied to beat the Lady Tigers 25-17, 26-28, 24-26, 25-14, 15-7.
The loss ends a streak of six match wins in a row for Wharton. The Lady Tigers came into the week ranked 15th in 4A.
“We had the lead, and we have to realize that when you’re on top you have to do everything it takes to prevail,” Wharton coach Erica Garza said.
“When we’ve been behind this year, we’ve been coming back. We played a match in the tournament the other day when we were down eight points and they had 22, and we came back and won.”
“Just like we did in the second set tonight,” Garza added. “So I don’t know, it was just a matter of us being sluggish today. We just weren’t on.
As far as mentality, we’ve got to learn to stay on top.”
The Lady Tigers did not start Tuesday on top, dropping the first set 17-25, but the team looked to have righted the ship midway through the second as it led 17-14.
Iowa Colony responded with a 9-4 push to take a 23-21 lead, seemingly putting the Lady Pioneers within two points of a 2-0 match lead.
But the scrappy Lady Tigers clawed their way back, winning the next two points to tie the set at 23-all. The teams traded points until Wharton pulled out the 28-26 win.
Wharton continued to play well to start the third, jumping out to a 5-1 lead, but the Lady Pioneers didn’t roll over either in rallying back to tie the set at 10-10.
Iowa Colony kept its run going, scoring seven of the next eight points to take a 17-11 advantage and force Garza to call a timeout.
Out of the break, the Lady Tigers ripped off an 11-5 run, which forced an Iowa Colony timeout at 22-22.
Wharton took a 24-23 lead, which prompted IC coach Amber Brooks to call a second timeout.
The Lady Pioneers won the first point out of the break but dropped the following two as the Lady Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the match.
Garza said that when her team was executing what it needed to, it was scrappy and flexible.
“Just be as agile as we can,” Garza said of her team’s preferred mindset. “Be as agile as we can and focus on maybe hitting the ball into a hole.
That’s our ultimate goal, because they overpowered us at the net.”
Wharton got off to a similarly fast start in the fourth, leading 5-1, but Iowa Colony stormed back convincingly.
The Lady Pioneers pulled within 6-5 and proceeded to win 10 of the next 16 points to take a 15-12 lead. From there, a 10-2 Iowa Colony run forced a decisive fifth set.
After splitting the first 14 points, the Lady Pioneers found their groove again, winning the next 10 points en route to the 3-2 match win.
The net is where Iowa Colony dominated the second half of the match.
“The girls know that you can’t play this team that close to the net,” Garza said. “They get rattled in the moment, but they know. They’ve just got to stay focused and send something deep to get it off the net.”
Wharton (7-1) traveled to Richmond to face Randle Friday night in a match that went final after this issue went to print. The Lady Tigers host Palacios Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Tiger Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.