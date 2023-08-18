Hitter

Wharton junior Khelbi Mayberry fires a kill attempt towards the net during practice earlier this season.

 J-S Photo by Joshua Reese

The Lady Tigers had their chances to remain undefeated but lost Tuesday night in Tiger Gym.

Unfortunately for the Wharton High School volleyball team, so did the visiting Iowa Colony Lady Pioneers, as the road team rallied to beat the Lady Tigers 25-17, 26-28, 24-26, 25-14, 15-7.

