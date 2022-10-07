Wharton roughed up by Roughnecks

The Columbia Roughnecks scored early and often, defeating the Wharton Tigers 66-30 at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“We just didn’t play any good defense,” Wharton Coach Alvin Dotson II said afterward. “I think we had, what, one, two stops all game. They scored on maybe every possession.”
The Roughnecks rushed for a touchdown 34 seconds into the game and made a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. With less than a minute to go in the first quarter they struck again with their second touchdown and this time kicked the extra point for a 15-0 lead.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter when Raymond Hudson scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night. The extra point attempt, however, was blocked and returned to the opposite end zone for a safety, making the score 17-6.
A few minutes later the Roughnecks expanded their lead with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion, moving ahead 25-6. With 4:18 to go in the half, they did it again to push the lead to 31-6. The ensuing kickoff was muffed by Wharton and Columbia recovered on the 14 yard line. A few plays later and they were up 38-6.
Hudson led the Tigers into the end zone with 39 seconds to play in the half but the extra point failed for a 38-12 halftime score.
“But you know, like I told the kids at halftime, life ain’t about a football game. It’s about how hard you get hit and get back up. And they didn’t quit. They just kept fighting. They kept doing the best they could and all I asked for was 100% from them,” Dotson said.
The first half was marred by penalties, which seemed to clear up in the second half.
“I told them that we would say come on and fight and they always think of some type of physical deal, but it’s a mental thing for them. I want them to be tougher mentally in the second half. I want them to be real tough mentally in the second half. And they did. Again, we just didn’t have enough on defense to stop this team and they ran the ball well, but you know, I’m happy about how we ran the ball to the second half.”
Less than two minutes into the third quarter and Tiger quarterback passed 19 yards to Hudson for a touchtown. The two-point attempt failed and the Tigers closed the gap to 38-18. Both teams traded touchdowns in the rest of the third quarter for a 45-24 score.
Columbia opened up the scoring in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns to Wharton’s one, to end the game 66-30.
Despite the loss, Dotson said he was pleased with the running game.
“Raymond (Hudson) had a good game. I took him out after 22 carries. He had 22 carries, 211 yards, three touchdowns,” he said.
He also praised his quarterback, junior Angell Gaona.
“He’s getting better. He’s gaining more confidence,” he said, adding, “Yeah, he’s pretty much earned his way to start because he’s just playing good quarterback. He makes some mistakes, but you know, he’s the most consistent.”
Next week the Tigers (3-4, 1-2) travel to Brookshire on Friday to take on the Royal Falcons (5-1, 1-0). Columbia (3-4, 1-2), will be home to Sweeny (1-5, 0-2).
