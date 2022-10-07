Wharton roughed up by Roughnecks

Columbia Roughneck running back Trevon Lewis (11) plows into the end zone for a touchdown past Wharton defenders De’Marius Harris (31) and Braeden Joubert-Hawkins (10) during Friday’s game in Wharton. The Roughnecks beat the Tigers 66-30.

 Joe Southern

The Columbia Roughnecks scored early and often, defeating the Wharton Tigers 66-30 at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium Friday night.

“We just didn’t play any good defense,” Wharton Coach Alvin Dotson II said afterward. “I think we had, what, one, two stops all game. They scored on maybe every possession.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.