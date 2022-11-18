Brahmarettes fall in four to Bushland

Banner number 14 will have to wait another year. The East Bernard Brahmarettes run ends in the state semi-final in four sets against the reigning back-to-back state champions, the Bushland Lady Falcons, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on Thursday afternoon.
East Bernard put up a fight, but the power of the Bushland swings was too much to overcome, falling 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17.
“(I was proud) that they truly played for one another and were selfless all season and that’s what got them to the state tournament,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said. “(I’m) so proud. And even more proud about the kind of young women they are.”
Bushland’s speed on their kills made it tough for East Bernard, giving up a number of points early on aces, errors and passes that bad swings on kills.
Trailing seven points in the second set, East Bernard started to get their feet under them. A long kill attempt by Bushland broke the serve and gave the ball back to East Bernard. Brahmarette senior outside hitter Lexie Warncke pounded the ball over the net, landing for a point to make the game 11-6, but back-to-back points by Bushland put them ahead again by seven.
Warncke and fellow outside hitter Kellen Dorotik went on a 4-1 run with two kills each, closing the gap with Bushland to four points. The set remained tight, with a Bushland short serve pulling East Bernard within 20-17. Warncke fired another kill through the defense and an ace from sophomore Jade Romero made it a one-point game.
Bushland responded with a block to keep them ahead 21-19. Warncke pounded two more kills and Dorotik added another, and the Brahmarettes pulled ahead forcing Bushland to call a time-out. East Bernard finished the set on a 3-1 run to close out the set, becoming only the second 3A team to take a set from Bushland this year.
Bushland closed out the final two sets by placing kills and stopping shots at the top of the net. Bad serves from Bushland helped stop runs, but the Brahmarettes had a tough time cracking the Lady Falcons’ defense, keeping the ball in play long enough for their hitters.
“Bushland played a lot more poised,” Lolley said. “They handled the pressure a little better. And I think their experience as state champions really helped give them the edge.”
Dorotik finished with a game-high 26 kills and she had the second-most digs with 13. East Bernard junior setter Abby Hudgins had a game-high 38 assists. Junior libero Charlsie Atteberry led the team with 15 digs. Senior middle blocker Sarah Devine had a team-high two blocks.
East Bernard remains tied with Windthorst for the most championships in UIL history with 13. The Brahmarettes’ last state title came in 1993. With their state tournament appearance this season, East Bernard moves into sole possession of second place with 23 and this was only their third as a 3A program.
Playing for East Bernard this season were juniors Bella Dujka, Emma Massey, Audrey Hudgins, Laney Andersen, Atteberry and Hudgins and Jenna Krpec and seniors Bailey Leopold, Lexie Warncke, Dorotik and Devine, sophomores Jodi Borowiak, Lily Alexander and London Cavness and Romero and Madison.
