Brahmarettes fall in four to Bushland

East Bernard outside hitter Kellen Dorotik (9) attempts to get the ball past Bushland defenders during a state semi-final match Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

 Photo by Whitney Magness, UIL staff

Banner number 14 will have to wait another year. The East Bernard Brahmarettes run ends in the state semi-final in four sets against the reigning back-to-back state champions, the Bushland Lady Falcons, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on Thursday afternoon.

East Bernard put up a fight, but the power of the Bushland swings was too much to overcome, falling 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17.

