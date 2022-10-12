Brahmas look for first win against Danbury

With four district games remaining, the East Bernard Brahmas (0-6, 0-2) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive by getting their first win of the season against the Danbury Panthers (1-6, 0-3) at home this Friday night.
Last week the Brahmas fell to Brazos 31-13. Quarterback Clayton Fajkus started the scoring with a 75-yard run and concluded the scoring with a 13-yard pass to Alex Henriquez. It was all Brazos in between.
Danbury’s lone win this season was against 2A Louise and they’ve been winless since. The Panthers nearly righted the ship against Rice Consolidated, falling by one point last Friday night.
The Panthers rely on a ground attack, but they can air out the football if needed, with senior dual-threat quarterback Mason Ahart, who leads the team in passing and rushing.
Ahart is completing 50 percent of his passes and gaining five yards a rushing attempt. Ahart has a big receiving target in senior Hunter Vavrecka, who is 6-foot-3, and he is tied for the second most catches in district play with 22 for 198 yards.
The Brahmas’ defense this season has allowed 35 points per game, while Danbury is scoring a little more than two touchdowns, averaging 15 points per game.
When the Brahmas have the ball, the offense has averaged 13 points per game, while Danbury has allowed 29 points a game.
Danbury’s defense is giving up just under 300 yards a game.
The Brahmas offense has been hurt by 12 turnovers this season and playing a clean game will go a long way to taking down the Panthers.
East Bernard’s rushing attack has averaged 152 yards a game, with sophomore Alex Henriquez leading the Brahmas with a little more than 400 yards. Henriquez is also the team’s second-leading receiver behind junior Maddox Crist, who has caught the ball for 165 yards.
