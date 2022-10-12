Brahmas look for first win against Danbury

With four district games remaining, the East Bernard Brahmas (0-6, 0-2) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive by getting their first win of the season against the Danbury Panthers (1-6, 0-3) at home this Friday night.

Last week the Brahmas fell to Brazos 31-13. Quarterback Clayton Fajkus started the scoring with a 75-yard run and concluded the scoring with a 13-yard pass to Alex Henriquez. It was all Brazos in between.

