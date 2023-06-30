Wharton County still has five teams alive in the Little League All-Star season, with Boling and El Campo softball and baseball players heading off to sectionals this weekend.
Boling’s 10U softball all-stars, along with El Campo’s 11U and 12U softball teams and El Campo’s 10U and 11U baseball teams will be battling teams for a spot at state. For the softball teams, making it through sectionals will mean getting to return to El Campo for the Texas East State Tournament. The baseball Texas East State Tournament will be back in Tyler.
The all-stars from Boling had a historic season as the 10U softball team became the first-ever team from Boling to make it out of district play. It wasn’t easy for Boling needing to fight out of the losers’ bracket to win the district championship. Boling went 3-1 in the district and scored more than 10 runs three times. The 10U sectional tournament will be in Needville, Boling will play the winner of District 27 and District 29 on Monday at 8 p.m. The sectional championship will be on Friday and Saturday if needed.
“If you go across the board from our 8U boys and girls to our 12U boys and girls, me and my board couldn’t be happier and more proud of this group,” Boling Little League President John Beeson said. “Especially this 10U softball (team) who has a good group of girls on it and the coaches on the team are good. Every one is pushing and we’ll hope they keep on rolling, we’ll be supporting them in Needville.”
El Campo for the first time has an 11U softball team, and without other teams in District 18, they earned a pass straight to sectionals. The softball all-stars team will play in Lockhart and will play District 31 tomorrow at 8 p.m. The sectional championship will be Friday and next Monday if needed.
The El Campo 12U all-stars will be in Ingleside and will meet District 31 tomorrow at 5 p.m. The sectional championship will be Friday and Saturday if needed. El Campo punched their ticket to the second round, going undefeated 3-0 in District 18. They scored 10 or more runs twice.
Joining the 11U team in Lockhart will be the El Campo 11U baseball team. The all-stars will meet District 31 tomorrow at 6 p.m. The sectional championship will be Friday and Monday if needed. El Campo rolled through the district undefeated 3-0, scoring 33 runs.
The 10U El Campo all-stars will play sectionals in Lamar and will meet District 29 tomorrow at 8 p.m. The sectional championship will be Friday and Saturday if needed. El Campo’s 10U went undefeated winning area and district with a 5-0 record, scoring 30 runs in their last two games.
“I cannot put into words how excited and proud I am to have four teams moving on to sectionals representing the El Campo Little League. I’m not sure if we have ever had this many teams advance at the same time, so that makes it even more exciting,” El Campo Little League President Laura Motal said. “These players and coaches have shown their team dedication by giving up a lot of their summer for practices and games, and it’s been worth it. I’m so proud of each of them.”
