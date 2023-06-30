Top Arms

Boling pitchers Aubrey Gerke (left) and Kinley Sweat (right) have picked up wins for the 10U team during their district championship run. The Boling 10U will play in Needville this week in sectionals.

 WJ-S Photo by Joshua Reese

Wharton County still has five teams alive in the Little League All-Star season, with Boling and El Campo softball and baseball players heading off to sectionals this weekend.

Boling’s 10U softball all-stars, along with El Campo’s 11U and 12U softball teams and El Campo’s 10U and 11U baseball teams will be battling teams for a spot at state. For the softball teams, making it through sectionals will mean getting to return to El Campo for the Texas East State Tournament. The baseball Texas East State Tournament will be back in Tyler.

