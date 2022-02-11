EB, Boling girls hoops make playoffs

The East Bernard Brahmarettes and the Boling Lady Bulldogs played Friday night, after the press deadline, in Van Vleck, to decide who would represent District 24 as the second seed.
Look for the final score, and playoff matchups on the Wharton County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
Both teams finished the year with a 9-3 district record, that included two losses to Hitchcock, and a loss to each other.
Boling took the first game, in a rout 61-37.
East Bernard took the rematch on their home court 36-28.
The pair will meet the second and third seed from District 23.
Both Boling and East Bernard made it to the second round of the playoffs last season.
The playoffs will start next week, the first round will be Monday or Tuesday, with the second round slated for Thursday or Friday.
Boling and East Bernard are the only girls’ basketball teams in the county heading to the playoffs. Since 2012, either Wharton or El Campo have made the playoffs, but this is the first year that neither have.
