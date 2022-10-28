Lady Ricebirds advance over Wharton

The El Campo Ladybirds quickly bested their in-county rivals the Wharton Lady Tigers to officially close the season as the second seed in district.
The Tigers were competitive early, but the Ladybirds’ depth prevailed 25-10, 25-17, 25-13.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The El Campo Ladybirds quickly bested their in-county rivals the Wharton Lady Tigers to officially close the season as the second seed in district.
The Tigers were competitive early, but the Ladybirds’ depth prevailed 25-10, 25-17, 25-13.
El Campo finished the year behind Bellville, although they nearly defeated them at home during the second leg of district play. Wharton finished the season tied with Brookshire Royal with one win.
El Campo’s serves were point against Wharton, with junior libero Kinsley Cerny landing five aces. The Ladybirds took advantage of the far back line, dumping the ball just in play, at one point causing the referee to move out of the way of the ball as it landed just inbounds.
In the second set, Wharton tied El Campo a handful of times and even held a small lead. The Lady Tigers trailing 6-2 took advantage of an El Campo mistake grabbing a point on a long kill attempt. Wharton senior Macayla Jackson and junior Alaya Williams blocked two El Campo kill attempts to tie the game.
Both teams traded points with El Campo taking a 10-9 edge. The Lady Tigers pulled even on a double block, batting down an El Campo kill. Wharton junior Zoey Johnson gave them a lead landing an ace.
After a hard-fought volley between both teams, the officials called Wharton for a lift and awarded El Campo the point, tying the game. After trading errors, the Ladybirds went on a 6-0 run to put them in control.
Bellville, El Campo, Needville and Sealy were the four playoff teams from District 25.
District 25 also had two state-ranked teams, Bellville finished the regular season first in state and El Campo was ranked 25th by the Texas Girls Coaching Association. This is the first time in recent history El Campo has been ranked in volleyball.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.