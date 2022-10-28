Lady Ricebirds advance over Wharton

Wharton junior Sinahyah Martinez passes the volleyball behind her and over the net against the El Campo Ladybirds on the road Tuesday night. Also pictured is fellow junior Alaya Williams. 

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The El Campo Ladybirds quickly bested their in-county rivals the Wharton Lady Tigers to officially close the season as the second seed in district.

The Tigers were competitive early, but the Ladybirds’ depth prevailed 25-10, 25-17, 25-13.

