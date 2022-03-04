The Boling Bulldogs got back on the winning track beating the C.E. King Panthers 3-1 on the road Tuesday night.
The 3A Bulldogs held the 6A Panthers to one hit to grab their second win of the season.
Bulldog junior Hayden Albert and senior Lance Kocian tag-teamed to strike out 18 of the 29 batters they saw Tuesday night.
Albert started the night striking out six of the seven batters he faced.
The Bulldogs took advantage of two errors to get on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning.
After a walk and an error, Boling had a runner at second base with no outs. Boling freshman Jerrick Garcia bunted to move the runner over, but an error made him safe and scored the runner from second. Garica made it to second on the same error. Bulldog junior Jaxson Urbanek tripled to bring home Garica two make it 2-0. Boling senior Brayden Bialas drove home the Bulldogs’ final run with a single to centerfield.
The Panthers tried to fire back in the bottom of the fourth with the first batters on base. Albert finished the inning with three straight strikeouts, the final two swinging.
C.E. King broke through in the bottom of the seven-inning, scoring a run with one out but leaving base runners on the corners.
Kocian ended the Panthers’ hopes, getting the final two strikeouts in the game.
Urbanek lead the Bulldogs with three hits, a home run shy of the cycle. Bulldog junior Trenton Jones and sophomore Ty Rolf had two hits each.
The Bulldogs will finish playing in their home tournament today. Boling plays 5A Baytown Lee at 10 a.m.
