Brahmas 7-on-7 return to state championship

For the fourth time in the past five years, the East Bernard Brahmas seven-on-seven squad will return to the state championship later this month in College Station.
East Bernard put on a show at the Brazos state qualifier last month, going undefeated to earn a spot at state.
In the four games, including their state qualifying game against the Rice Consolidated Raiders, the Brahmas outscored opponents 103-51.
Against Rice Consolidated, a district opponent, East Bernard found themselves on the losing end of a first-half score, trailing 12-6.
A picked-off pass from O.J. Thomas, returned for a touchdown was the Brahmas’ lone score in the first half.
The Brahmas defense shut out Rice Consolidated in the second half, with big defensive plays from Ty Domel, Cannon Goudeau, Jack Morrow, Seth Morton, and Ryder Kovar. An interception by Randon Polak stopped a Raider touchdown drive keeping them at 12 points.
East Bernard quarterback Clayton Fajkus hit Kovar and Camden Fucik for touchdown scores. Fajkus connected with Maddox Crist for two extra points, the last putting the Brahmas up eight points and sealing their win.
The Brahmas started the Brazos tournament hot.
Tideheaven on their first possession worked the ball into the 10-yard, only to be thwarted on four downs by the East Bernard defense.
The offense made quick work of Tideheaven with Fajkus, connecting with Crist on his first throw for a 40-plus-yard throw getting them to the two-yard line. Two plays later, the pair connected again for the first points of the game.
East Bernard’s defense continued to dominate the rest of the tournament, with no team scoring more than twice.
While it wasn’t actual football, East Bernard beat Tidehaven, Lexington, Three Rivers and Rice Consolidated and three of those made it to the playoffs last season.
East Bernard will get in a few more games as part of the Boling seven-on-seven league and they played in one more state qualifying tournament today at Rice Consolidated.
The state tournament will be June 22-23 at Veterans Park in College Station.
The Brahmas won the state seven-on-seven tournament in 2021.
