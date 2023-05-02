Coming up to the plate with the bases loaded, two outs and your team down by one run is a dream for many baseball players. However, that became a nightmare for the Van Vleck Leopards, as East Bernard junior pitcher Clayton Fajkus got a final out to seal the 2-1 win in Wharton Friday night to send the Brahmas to the playoffs.

After picking up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Brahmas coasted through the game behind a strong pitching performance from Fajkus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.