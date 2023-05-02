Coming up to the plate with the bases loaded, two outs and your team down by one run is a dream for many baseball players. However, that became a nightmare for the Van Vleck Leopards, as East Bernard junior pitcher Clayton Fajkus got a final out to seal the 2-1 win in Wharton Friday night to send the Brahmas to the playoffs.
After picking up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Brahmas coasted through the game behind a strong pitching performance from Fajkus.
In the bottom of the seventh, Van Vleck found some holes in the defense getting three singles to load the bases with one out. Leading by two runs, Van Vleck blooped a fourth single into the outfield to score one run. Van Vleck tried to get a little greedy as right fielder Brandon Rucka fired the ball to the cutoff man, senior first baseman Korbyn Hudgins, who fired a strike to senior catcher Cannon Goudeau, gunning the run down for the second out of the inning.
“I just had faith in my teammates and I knew we could pull it off,” Fajkus said.
The pressure-packed inning continued with a walk to reload the bases. Facing the Leopards’ three-hole hitter, on a 2-2 count, Fajkus induced a short fly-out. Rucka put the squeeze on the catch to end the game and send the Brahmas to the playoffs.
“Super proud of them. We’ve had some tough games throughout the season, and that’s been the theme we’ve lost some close games and we’ve come up on the short end,” Brahma coach Dusty Davis said. “It’s finally good to get ahead and have the lead. In the moments of pressure, our guys came through and stepped up.”
Davis said the Brahmas have been practicing big-moment situations, to get the players used to coming up big in key moments, which came in handy against Van Vleck.
East Bernard’s defense made key plays throughout the game. In the bottom of the sixth, with runners on first and second with one out, senior centerfielder Joseph Cooper made a running over-the-shoulder catch to rob Van Vleck of potentially tying the game. The Brahmas ended up getting out of the inning unscathed.
Fajkus was efficient, pitching to contact and using the defense behind him. He threw seven innings, giving up two hits through the first five innings.
The Brahmas started off the game with sophomore leadoff hitter Tye Warncke and Ruka reaching base with a walk and single respectively. Hudgins followed with a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Goudeau singled into right field, scoring both to make it 2-0, a score that held until the final inning.
East Bernard finished the season tied with Van Vleck. With the win in the play-in, the Brahmas won the final playoff spot in district. East Bernard will meet New Waverly Bulldogs in a three-game series at Cy Springs High School starting on Friday. Games two and three, if needed, will be on Saturday.
