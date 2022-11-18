Boling Bulldogs end season with 42-34 loss to Poth

Boling junior Ryan O'Neal sits on a Poth defender as he gets ready to spin away from him for a big gain late in the second half at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum on Friday night.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Boling Bulldogs (8-4) had the Poth Pirates (11-1) right where they wanted in the final minute of the game, but a turnover put them on the losing end of a 42-34 score in the second round of the playoffs at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum Friday night.

With the ball just outside of the red zone and under a minute and a half left in the game, the Bulldogs went to the air to catch Poth off guard. Boling senior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek threw the ball to junior running back Ryan O’Neal. But the pass was tipped and intercepted by Poth in the end zone, ending a comeback attempt by the Bulldogs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.