Boling Bulldogs end season with 42-34 loss to Poth

The Boling Bulldogs (8-4) had the Poth Pirates (11-1) right where they wanted in the final minute of the game, but a turnover put them on the losing end of a 42-34 score in the second round of the playoffs at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum Friday night.
With the ball just outside of the red zone and under a minute and a half left in the game, the Bulldogs went to the air to catch Poth off guard. Boling senior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek threw the ball to junior running back Ryan O’Neal. But the pass was tipped and intercepted by Poth in the end zone, ending a comeback attempt by the Bulldogs.
“The play we called was there. It just didn’t go our way,” Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek said. “Three or four plays are the difference in a game, and on that last play, three or four inches (was the difference). It hurts right now. But I’m just super proud of this team and what they accomplished.”
Boling at one point in the first half led 20-7. Two Boling turnovers helped the Pirates get back into the game and eventually take the lead going into halftime.
The Bulldog defense played tough, allowing one score on a long quarterback keeper to the outside in the second half. Outside from the long gain, the Bulldogs held Poth in check, forcing punts on two of their three drives.
The Bulldogs in the second half got big runs from both O’Neal and senior Trenton Jones, both scoring touchdowns. However, the biggests run came from Urbanek on third and 10 from the 11-yard line, setting up Jones score.
Urbanek came through again on fourth and four late in the fourth, picking up 10 yards, putting them in position to tie the game.
Poth, coming into the game, allowed 56 points on the season. Boling’s offense scored the most points they’ve allowed to a team this year.
The Bulldogs ran the ball for 380 yards, with O’Neal leading the way for 206 yards and Jones following with 111 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.